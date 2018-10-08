Hope Hicks Named Chief Communications Officer For Fox

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will join Fox as an executive vice president and chief communications officer, the company announced Monday.

Hicks will manage the press relations for the company spun off from 21st Century Fox’s merger with The Walt Disney Company. The remaining assets from the merger, including Fox News ― President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network ― and Fox Business, will become Fox.

She will be based in Los Angeles, according to the press release.

Hicks, 29, served in the White House as communications director and Trump’s strategic communications director from January 2017 to April 2018. Previously, she worked under Ivanka Trump beginning in August 2014 before being appointed as press secretary for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in January 2015.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Hope Hicks served in the White House as communications director and Trump’s strategic communications director from January 2017 to April 2018.

The Southern Methodist University graduate was long considered one of the president’s most trusted advisers, often avoiding media attention despite her prominent role in the administration.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump said in a statement to The New York Times in February. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Fox also announced Monday that Danny O’Brien, government relations leader for GE Transportation, will join the company as executive vice president and head of government relations. He has previously served as chief of staff for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), as well as former Sens. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) and Joe Biden (D-Del.).