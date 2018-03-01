Hope Hicks' Resignation Sends Tweeters Into Joke Overdrive

When Hope Hicks announced on Wednesday that she was quitting her job as White House communications director, Twitter brought the jokes.
News of Hicks’ resignation came just one day after she admitted during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump sometimes needed her to tell “white lies”:
When you hear Hope Hicks is resigning after testifying for just 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/8POqm0Hzag— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 28, 2018
Hope Hicks OUT. Who will be the next to go?! #TheCelebrityAppresident #BringBackTheMooch pic.twitter.com/d1NwtjveVS— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 28, 2018
"You know, I'm glad we gave her that name, so there could be so many amazing jokes on Twitter today." -- Hope Hicks' parents— Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 28, 2018
Trump Administration "In Memoriam": Hope Hicks edition pic.twitter.com/PmPFVzwkCm— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 28, 2018
Hope Hicks lasted approximately 19.6 Scaramuccis as communications director— Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 28, 2018
Welcome to the fun new game show we call "Everything Trump Touches Dies!"— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2018
You'll be competing for fabulous prizes like public humiliation, career destruction, sky high legal bills, and future unemployment!
HOPE HICKS! COME ON DOWN!#ETTD
Hope Hicks looks down at her notebook. With a red pen she neatly crosses out the name:— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 28, 2018
-HOPE HICKS
She weeps and closes the notebook...
Lasting over a year in this White House is a pretty impressive feat.— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) February 28, 2018
HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 28, 2018
oh my god how did it take me this long to realize they need— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 28, 2018
A NEW HOPE
Probably too much to hope for someone to use the front page headline "Hope's Solo"— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 28, 2018
This White House is like Game of Thrones except you don't like any of the characters— Kyle Volz (@Kyle_Volz) February 28, 2018
DO YOU WANNA COME RUN WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS pic.twitter.com/lRTUirxTTX— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 28, 2018
The White House Communications Director Job is just a few steps away from becoming the Defense Against The Dark Arts job at Hogwarts in terms of turnover. https://t.co/47M5kE7nwl— Andrew Wyrich (@AndrewWyrich) February 28, 2018
Hope Floats Out of White House— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) February 28, 2018
10 months ago we had Hope Hicks, Tom Price and Sean Spicer. Now we have no hope, no price and no spice— Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) February 28, 2018
time to play NY Post cover guess: HICKS HITS THE BRICKS is mine— Pixie Casey 🧚♀️ (@pixie_casey) February 28, 2018
what if this entire administration to date has just been a setup for the punchline "No Hope; radio!"— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) February 28, 2018
Trump: "Hope Hicks, you admitted to telling lies for me, which is against your loyalty pledge. You must now commit...sudoku!"— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) February 28, 2018
Hicks: "...seppuku?"
Trump: "I know what I said."
Hicks: "I think...I think I'm just going to go."
Hope Hicks resigning can only mean one thing:— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 28, 2018
Mooch II: Electric Boogaloo pic.twitter.com/FXQwpcejsp
let’s goooooooo pic.twitter.com/hVk1hR86Dt— brian feldman (@bafeldman) February 28, 2018
no one on this website has any chill pic.twitter.com/9BDCrc2Ppw— julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) February 28, 2018
Puns I’m seeing:— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 28, 2018
Hope is lost
Audacity of Hope
Hope springs
Out of Hope
Hope-less White House
america used to have johnny cash, steve jobs, and hope hicks. now we have no cash, no jobs, and no hope 😔— the life of pablo honey (@badkuthi69) February 28, 2018
There once was a staffer named Hicks— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 28, 2018
Surrounded by men dumb as bricks
And for reasons not yet known
That by Mueller will be shown
She flipped as Trump fell through the Styx.#HopeHicks
[Ahem]— ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) February 28, 2018
Twist: Chick Spox Hope Hicks Nixes Clique's Schtick, Hits Bricks
[bows]
NO ONE INVITE HOPE HICKS TO THE OSCARS ARE WE CLEAR— Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 28, 2018
"hello 9-1-1 i would like to report a guy in the bushes stealing a refrigerator"— darth™ (@darth) February 28, 2018
"come on hope" pic.twitter.com/L4EzIayqxQ
My guess for tomorrow’s NY Post headline: “PRESIDENT TRUMP IS HOPE-LESS.”— katie rosman (@katierosman) February 28, 2018
