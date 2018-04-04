A photograph taken at Hope Hicks’ send-off party has sparked fresh criticism about a lack of diversity inside the White House.

Members of President Donald Trump’s administration gathered in Washington on Tuesday night to bid farewell to outgoing communications director Hicks and senior communications aide Josh Raffel.

White House social media director Dan Scavino shared this snap from the party to Twitter:

Beautiful #TeamTrump send off for #HopeHicks and #JoshRaffel this evening in Washington, DC! On behalf of everyone at the @WhiteHouse, THANK YOU! We love you!! pic.twitter.com/DN09BStptA — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) April 4, 2018

“On behalf of everyone at the White House, THANK YOU!” Scavino wrote. “We love you!!”

Many people on Twitter were quick to point out that the staffers featured in the picture were overwhelmingly white.

“Seriously the least diverse group of people in Washington,” wrote one commenter. “White House doesn’t mean everyone working there has to be white,” added another.

Now That’s a real diverse group. — steve ingalsbe (@SteveIngalsbe) April 4, 2018

The diversity or lack thereof in this White House of Cads is as clear as black and white. #TrulyAWhiteHouse — PBR (@RossTime) April 4, 2018

Qwhite interesting group of trumpsters... — Fanfan (@fanfankonate) April 4, 2018

The Whiteonly House! — Darren #FBPE (@dare12309) April 4, 2018

The Donald Trump Administration: Putting the "White" Back in the White House Since 2017. — Itsme (@trulyme9) April 4, 2018

The White House caught similar heat last week over a photograph of its latest batch of interns, showing the vast majority are white.

The White House intern photo is like a Where’s Waldo for a non-white person—in a country that is about 40% non-white. pic.twitter.com/UiBLewAurE — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 31, 2018

As it did for the same issue in summer 2017: