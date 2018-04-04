A photograph taken at Hope Hicks’ send-off party has sparked fresh criticism about a lack of diversity inside the White House.
Members of President Donald Trump’s administration gathered in Washington on Tuesday night to bid farewell to outgoing communications director Hicks and senior communications aide Josh Raffel.
White House social media director Dan Scavino shared this snap from the party to Twitter:
“On behalf of everyone at the White House, THANK YOU!” Scavino wrote. “We love you!!”
Many people on Twitter were quick to point out that the staffers featured in the picture were overwhelmingly white.
“Seriously the least diverse group of people in Washington,” wrote one commenter. “White House doesn’t mean everyone working there has to be white,” added another.
The White House caught similar heat last week over a photograph of its latest batch of interns, showing the vast majority are white.
As it did for the same issue in summer 2017: