Dancing Hopper Is The 'Stranger Things 2' Meme You've Been Waiting For

Warning! Spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things 2.”
“Stranger Things 2” brought a string of new characters, justice for Barb and one shining moment of Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) getting his groove on.
During the third episode, Hopper dances to Jim Croce’s “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.” And with that hip shimmy came the season’s first official meme: Hopper Dancing To, a Twitter account dedicated to the Hawkins police chief shaking his thing to the likes of Hall and Oates, Earth, Wind & Fire, *NSync, Journey and more.
Even Harbour is a fan of the account, which gained 14,000 followers in two days. The actor apparently chose the Croce song that was used during the popular scene.
Listen to Harbour talk about his allegedly “stone cold heart” in the video below.
CONVERSATIONS