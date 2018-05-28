FOOD & DRINK
Hormel Recalls 228,000 Pounds Of Spam

The canned pork and chicken products were produced in February and distributed across the country.
The recalled products were produced in February in Fremont, Nebraska.
The recalled products were produced in February in Fremont, Nebraska.

Hormel Food Corp. is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Hormel, based in Austin, Minnesota, received four complaints from consumers who said they found pieces of metal inside the cans. Some people also suffered mild mouth injuries when eating the products, the USDA said on Friday.

The company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service on May 25.

The 12-ounce cans of Spam were produced Feb. 8-10 in Fremont, Nebraska, under the labels Spam Classic and Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf and carry a “Best By” date of February 2021.

Spam Classic has production codes F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. It was shipped throughout the country. The Black-Label Luncheon Loaf has production codes F02098 and F02108 and was shipped only to Guam.

According to the USDA, consumers who have these products should either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

People with questions about the recall may call Hormel’s Consumer Response line at (800) 523-4635.  

