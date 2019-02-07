This Is Hands-Down The Most Horrifying Pizza Video You'll Ever See

Everyone loves pizza... even maggots. And if you think you can polish off a pie pretty fast, check out how quickly these larvae devour their pizza.
The time-lapse video, posted by Science Magazine, compresses two hours of maggot munchies into mere seconds:
Maggots and people appear to have at least one thing in common when it comes to pizza: Not everyone loves the crust.
Science Magazine said the experiment could “help grub farmers using human food waste to produce larvae-based chicken feed.”
(h/t Digg)
