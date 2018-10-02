Fugitive Horse Busts Into Bar, Bucks Wildly As Customers Run For Safety

A runaway racehorse trained near the Chateau de Chantilly in France broke free of her handler last week and charged into a sports-betting bar about a mile away, per Reuters.

The incident, which was caught on a security camera, shows the escaped equine causing chaos as she enters the establishment and bucks from one end of the bar to the other. Patrons flee as the horse knocks over chairs.

“There was quite a panic. I still can’t quite believe it happened,” bar owner Stephane Jasmin told Reuters.

The horse’s trainer, Jean-Marie Béguigné, explained to newspaper Ouest-France that he lost control of the animal — which has a “penchant for escape” — as she was being escorted from the stables to the racetrack.

The fugitive was eventually captured, and neither the horse nor any of the bar customers suffered injuries, according to The Independent.