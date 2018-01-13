Hospitals Must Treat Mentally Ill Patients with Dignity & Respect

I’ve never been shy about using this space to talk about my own personal experience living with mental illness. I got my first mental health diagnosis in 2003 when I was 13. My mental illness and overall mental health has changed over the years, as have my diagnoses. I look forward to spending the better part of 2018 intensively learning more about my illness and trying out treatments that are new to me that I hope will allow me to better manage my illness well into the future.

I’ve felt the purpose of me speaking so honestly about mental health and mental illness is to educate the public, advocate for change, challenge people in positions of power and point out weaknesses in the Canadian health care system. This post is no different.

On October 23, 2017 I was in a mental health crisis and somebody called Hamilton Police asking them to do a welfare check on me. Up until that point I had been in a mental health crisis for the better part of a month and was progressively getting worse. My efforts to get effective treatment were unsuccessful so the police showing up to my apartment and deciding to take me to hospital for a psychiatric assessment was a blessing in disguise.

As per Hamilton Police policy, the officers who apprehended me under Ontario’s Mental Health Act used their discretion and handcuffed me despite my begging and pleading that I not be restrained. Yes, I was in the midst of a mental health crisis, but I was not a criminal and handcuffs certainly made me feel like one.

Upon arrival at St. Josephs Healthcare Hamilton (St. Josephs), which has a psychiatric emergency area within the emergency department and before exiting the police cruiser I asked officers to immediately bring me to a private area of the hospital. The officers told me where I’d be placed was beyond their control and they’d place me wherever directed to by hospital staff.

After going through the triage and admitting process, police were directed to bring me to the emergency department’s main waiting room. Police refused to remove the handcuffs until the hospital formally assumed responsibility for me, which is currently the subject of an investigation ordered by the Ontario Independent Police Review Director.

Here I was in the midst of a mental health crisis, experiencing extreme psychosis and yet I was made to sit amongst members of the public in one of the most public areas of the hospital while handcuffed and surrounded by police and hospital security guards.

I was only made to sit in the very public waiting room while visibly handcuffed for approximately 15 minutes before the hospital assumed responsibility for me and placed me in a private room within the psychiatric emergency area. In my opinion, it was 15 minutes too long --- heck 15 seconds would have been too long.

I am confident that had I been suffering from an embarrassing physical problem such as not having control of my bodily functions, I would not have been forced to wait in such a public area of the hospital.

According to St. Josephs, “The Psychiatric Emergency Service (PES) team work to provide compassionate care that respects the dignity and privacy of all persons requiring emergency psychiatric assessment and intervention.”

So I ask St. Josephs and everybody reading this blog: How is keeping a patient experiencing psychosis and a mental health crisis handcuffed while in a busy public waiting room dignified and respectful of their privacy?

I put this very question (and 10 other questions) to Karen Jeffrey, Coordinator of Patient Relations of St. Josephs on October 28, 2017 and I’m still waiting for an answer. The only response I got was a generic one on October 30, 2017 from Ms. Jeffrey that said, “Please be assured that your concerns were shared…I shared your email with senior mental health leaders as well as the emergency leadership group. Thank you for your comments and questions.” Ms. Jeffrey, this doesn’t answer my question nor does it acknowledge what happened to me!

Since Ms. Jeffrey response to me on October 30, 2017 I have made a few attempts in trying to ask St. Josephs to investigate what happened to me and speak to me in detail about my experience. My attempts at contact with the hospital have been flat out ignored --- until January 10, 2018. It wasn’t until St. Josephs was in receipt of a formal complaint I filed with Ontario’s Patient Ombudsman regarding my experience that the Manager of Patient Relations and the Manager of Psychiatric Emergency Services at St. Josephs asked me to meet with the hospital as soon as possible. Why has it taken the hospital over 11 weeks to decide to meet with me? This is one of many questions I hope to get answered in the coming days!

In November & December 2017, I reached out to 7 hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area asking if they allow patients in handcuffs and in police custody to wait in public areas of the hospital, specifically the emergency department – 6 of the 7 hospitals I spoke to do not! So why does St. Josephs differ in this regard?

The bottom line is that hospitals (and everybody else for that matter) must treat mentally ill patients with privacy, dignity, sensitivity, compassion, and respect. St. Josephs failed to treat me that way by making me wait in a very public area of the hospital while handcuffed and in crisis.