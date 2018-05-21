Jeremy Meeks, also known as the “Hot Felon” or “Hot Convict,” is reportedly expecting a child with his girlfriend, Topshop heiress Chloe Green. A pregnant Green and was photographed with Meeks by the Daily Mail on her father’s yacht on Sunday.
Us Weekly first reported the news in March that the two were expecting a child, citing anonymous sources, as did TMZ.
This will be the first child for the 27-year-old Green. Meeks shares children with his former wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks.
Meeks gained notoriety in June 2014 after his attractive mugshot was posted on Facebook and made headlines. He was sentenced to two years in prison on a felony weapons charge and was released in March 2016.
Since then, Meeks has worked as a model, walking the runway for Philipp Plein at Fashion Week in New York and Milan, starring in an eyewear campaign for Carolina Lemke and landing a few magazine covers.
He has been very public about his relationship with Green. The two often post pictures on social media of themselves together on their trips around the world.
Green and the model were first linked in June 2017 when the Daily Mail published photos of the two kissing and cuddling on a yacht in Turkey. At the time, Jeremy Meeks was still married. Shortly after that, Melissa Meeks told the Daily Mail that their marriage was over.
“He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,’” the mom of three said of her conversation with him. “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”
He filed for divorce in October 2017, according to TMZ.
Management for Meeks and Green did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.