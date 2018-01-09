Hotel Review: The Jeremy Hotel - West Hollywood

An oasis in West Hollywood, staying at The Jeremy is an experience in the culture and personality of WeHo. Situated on the corner of Sunset and La Cienega Blvd., the clean, modern style is accentuated by the elegance and eclectic elements of the hotel.

The Jeremy Hotel - Poolside

The Jeremy Hotel - Bedroom Suite with Panoramic Views of Los Angeles

Upon arrival, it is evident from the striking hilltop views that span from Los Angeles to Santa Monica and the local, artistic investment in each room that intricate care was taken to develop this luxury hotel. Deep woods are contrasted with light oak and metal accents to allow the hilltop location and eye-catching art to draw the main attention. A seven-story dream catcher installation serves to connect the hotel’s two main towers and is lit by LED lights to accentuate the beauty of dreaming. The pool and rooftop bar offer stunning skyline views and offer a refuge from the southern California heat for a slice of paradise.

The Jeremy Hotel - Etcho Cafe

However, the vibrant design is not the only draw of The Jeremy. The world-class dining experience includes text-based ordering for delivery to your room from their local California eatery, Etcho Café, where you can also dine in or carry out. Joao is the hotel’s well-stocked bar, and the bartenders serve a variety of traditional and modern cocktails. Offering the experience of a lifetime, The Jeremy is the only hotel in West Hollywood with this unique atmosphere and caliber of guest service.