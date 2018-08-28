PARENTING
These Are The Hottest Baby Names In Scotland

Scots are partial to names like Isla, Aria and Freya for girls and Lewis, Alfie and Finlay for boys.
Olivia, Emily and Isla are popular names for Scottish baby girls.&nbsp;
Baby name trends change over time but also change based on where you are. When you compare the most popular names in the U.S. to those in Scotland, you’ll find many differences.

Both lists have Olivia, Ava, Amelia and Charlotte in the top 10 for girls and Oliver, James, Logan and Noah in the top 10 for boys. However, the 10th most popular name for girls in the U.S., Abigail, is down at No. 50 in Scotland. 

The 21st most popular name for Scottish baby girls, Eilidh (pronounced ay-lee), and No. 26, Orla, don’t even appear on the U.S. top 1,000 list. Some of Scotland’s top names for boys ― Alfie (No.11), Finlay (No. 12) and Archie (No. 19) ― aren’t in the U.S. top 1,000 either. 

So if you’re looking some less common name choices for your own baby, Scotland may be a good source of ideas. For your international baby-naming inspiration, keep scrolling for the full list of Scotland’s 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in 2017. 

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emily
  3. Isla
  4. Sophie
  5. Jessica
  6. Amelia
  7. Ava
  8. Ella
  9. Charlotte 
  10. Aria
  11. Lily
  12. Lucy
  13. Freya
  14. Grace
  15. Ellie
  16. Evie
  17. Sophia
  18. Harper
  19. Hannah
  20. Millie
  21. Eilidh
  22. Chloe
  23. Emma
  24. Mia
  25. Anna
  26. Orla
  27. Eva
  28. Maisie
  29. Ruby
  30. Layla
  31. Poppy
  32. Isabella
  33. Sienna
  34. Erin
  35. Zara
  36. Holly
  37. Amber
  38. Georgia
  39. Daisy
  40. Rosie
  41. Katie
  42. Skye
  43. Sofia
  44. Alice
  45. Willow
  46. Emilia
  47. Esme
  48. Maya
  49. Zoe
  50. Abigail

*Lily & Lucy, Layla & Poppy, Isabella & Sienna, Daisy & Rosie, and Katie & Skye were tied for their spots.

 

Boys

  1. Jack
  2. Oliver
  3. James
  4. Lewis
  5. Noah
  6. Logan
  7. Harris
  8. Alexander
  9. Leo
  10. Harry
  11. Alfie
  12. Finlay
  13. Jacob
  14. Charlie
  15. Aaron
  16. Lucas
  17. Mason
  18. Thomas
  19. Archie
  20. Rory
  21. Daniel
  22. Cameron
  23. Max
  24. Adam
  25. Ethan
  26. Finn
  27. Matthew
  28. Theo
  29. Nathan
  30. Joshua
  31. Oscar
  32. Brodie
  33. William
  34. Callum
  35. Harrison
  36. Muhammad
  37. Jude
  38. Caleb
  39. Samuel
  40. Jamie
  41. Liam
  42. Ollie
  43. Jaxon
  44. Isaac
  45. Angus
  46. Freddie
  47. Connor
  48. Luke
  49. Riley
  50. Andrew

*Mason & Thomas, Matthew & Theo, Caleb & Samuel, Jamie & Liam & Ollie, and Connor & Luke were tied for their spots.

