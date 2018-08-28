These Are The Hottest Baby Names In Scotland

Baby name trends change over time but also change based on where you are. When you compare the most popular names in the U.S. to those in Scotland, you’ll find many differences.
Both lists have Olivia, Ava, Amelia and Charlotte in the top 10 for girls and Oliver, James, Logan and Noah in the top 10 for boys. However, the 10th most popular name for girls in the U.S., Abigail, is down at No. 50 in Scotland.
The 21st most popular name for Scottish baby girls, Eilidh (pronounced ay-lee), and No. 26, Orla, don’t even appear on the U.S. top 1,000 list. Some of Scotland’s top names for boys ― Alfie (No.11), Finlay (No. 12) and Archie (No. 19) ― aren’t in the U.S. top 1,000 either.
So if you’re looking some less common name choices for your own baby, Scotland may be a good source of ideas. For your international baby-naming inspiration, keep scrolling for the full list of Scotland’s 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in 2017.
Girls
- Olivia
- Emily
- Isla
- Sophie
- Jessica
- Amelia
- Ava
- Ella
- Charlotte
- Aria
- Lily
- Lucy
- Freya
- Grace
- Ellie
- Evie
- Sophia
- Harper
- Hannah
- Millie
- Eilidh
- Chloe
- Emma
- Mia
- Anna
- Orla
- Eva
- Maisie
- Ruby
- Layla
- Poppy
- Isabella
- Sienna
- Erin
- Zara
- Holly
- Amber
- Georgia
- Daisy
- Rosie
- Katie
- Skye
- Sofia
- Alice
- Willow
- Emilia
- Esme
- Maya
- Zoe
- Abigail
*Lily & Lucy, Layla & Poppy, Isabella & Sienna, Daisy & Rosie, and Katie & Skye were tied for their spots.
Boys
- Jack
- Oliver
- James
- Lewis
- Noah
- Logan
- Harris
- Alexander
- Leo
- Harry
- Alfie
- Finlay
- Jacob
- Charlie
- Aaron
- Lucas
- Mason
- Thomas
- Archie
- Rory
- Daniel
- Cameron
- Max
- Adam
- Ethan
- Finn
- Matthew
- Theo
- Nathan
- Joshua
- Oscar
- Brodie
- William
- Callum
- Harrison
- Muhammad
- Jude
- Caleb
- Samuel
- Jamie
- Liam
- Ollie
- Jaxon
- Isaac
- Angus
- Freddie
- Connor
- Luke
- Riley
- Andrew
*Mason & Thomas, Matthew & Theo, Caleb & Samuel, Jamie & Liam & Ollie, and Connor & Luke were tied for their spots.