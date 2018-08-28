These Are The Hottest Baby Names In Scotland

Baby name trends change over time but also change based on where you are. When you compare the most popular names in the U.S. to those in Scotland, you’ll find many differences.

Both lists have Olivia, Ava, Amelia and Charlotte in the top 10 for girls and Oliver, James, Logan and Noah in the top 10 for boys. However, the 10th most popular name for girls in the U.S., Abigail, is down at No. 50 in Scotland.

The 21st most popular name for Scottish baby girls, Eilidh (pronounced ay-lee), and No. 26, Orla, don’t even appear on the U.S. top 1,000 list. Some of Scotland’s top names for boys ― Alfie (No.11), Finlay (No. 12) and Archie (No. 19) ― aren’t in the U.S. top 1,000 either.

So if you’re looking some less common name choices for your own baby, Scotland may be a good source of ideas. For your international baby-naming inspiration, keep scrolling for the full list of Scotland’s 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in 2017.

Girls

Olivia Emily Isla Sophie Jessica Amelia Ava Ella Charlotte Aria Lily Lucy Freya Grace Ellie Evie Sophia Harper Hannah Millie Eilidh Chloe Emma Mia Anna Orla Eva Maisie Ruby Layla Poppy Isabella Sienna Erin Zara Holly Amber Georgia Daisy Rosie Katie Skye Sofia Alice Willow Emilia Esme Maya Zoe Abigail

*Lily & Lucy, Layla & Poppy, Isabella & Sienna, Daisy & Rosie, and Katie & Skye were tied for their spots.

Boys

Jack Oliver James Lewis Noah Logan Harris Alexander Leo Harry Alfie Finlay Jacob Charlie Aaron Lucas Mason Thomas Archie Rory Daniel Cameron Max Adam Ethan Finn Matthew Theo Nathan Joshua Oscar Brodie William Callum Harrison Muhammad Jude Caleb Samuel Jamie Liam Ollie Jaxon Isaac Angus Freddie Connor Luke Riley Andrew