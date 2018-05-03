House Chaplain Rescinds Resignation Following Anger Over Ouster

House Chaplain Patrick Conroy, who was abruptly forced out of his job last month by Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), rescinded his resignation on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

“I have never been disciplined, nor reprimanded, nor have I ever heard a complaint about my ministry during my time as House chaplain,” Conroy wrote in a two-page letter to Ryan.

NBC News tweeted a copy of the full letter:

House Chaplain Patrick Conroy rescinded his resignation on Thursday, according to a letter obtained by @NBCNews.



Read the two-page letter, which was sent to Speaker Paul Ryan, below:

Ryan’s office did not immediately comment on Thursday’s letter but said in an email to HuffPost that a statement was forthcoming.

Conroy initially announced his resignation on April 15, making it clear that it wasn’t his choice to go.

“As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives,” Conroy wrote in a letter to Ryan, first reported by The Hill. His last day would have been May 24.

The priest’s ouster sparked furor and prompted lawmakers in both parties to work to try and save Conroy’s job.

It was unclear why Ryan wanted Conroy to go. The speaker reportedly told the House Republican Conference on April 27 that some House members believed their “pastoral needs” were not being fulfilled. But Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told HuffPost that it may have stemmed from a prayer the priest made on the House floor last fall amid debate over the GOP tax bill.

In the Nov. 6 prayer, Conroy entreated that under the new legislation “there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans.” As previously reported, the tax bill disproportionately benefits the rich over time.

In his letter on Thursday, Conroy suggested his faith may have played a role. The Jesuit priest noted that it was Ryan’s chief of staff, Jonathan Burks, who informed him that the speaker was asking for his resignation.

“I inquired as to whether or not it was ‘for cause,’ and Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like, ‘Maybe it’s time that we had a chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic,’” Conroy wrote.

Connolly, a Catholic, said he shared that suspicion, which was reinforced when Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, suggested the next chaplain should have a wife and a family. Such a requirement would automatically exclude Catholic priests from the position.

Walker later removed himself from a bipartisan committee to find a new House chaplain amid outcry from Catholics.

Conroy has served since 2011 as the House chaplain, a position that is filled by election every two years. In his letter to Ryan on Thursday, the priest said he intended to serve out his current two-year term and possibly “beyond,” unless he is officially terminated or not re-elected.