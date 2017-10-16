House Democrat Says One Republican Is Considering Voting To Impeach Trump

Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) appeared on MSNBC and talked about articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Cohen said “I have one Republican that has said he is looking at it, he’s considering it.”

Many Democrats have been calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but in order to do it they will need strong support from the Republicans in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Democrat Representative Al Green (D-TX) had already introduced articles of impeachment for Trump back in July, but it did not go any further.

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) has called upon the impeachment of Donald Trump on many occasions as well.

Cohen also stated: “I have other Republicans just like Sen. Bob Corker suggested, who have told me on a constant basis that they know this man is not balanced, he is not capable of continuing to lead us.” Senator Corker recently went after the President.

He continued: “They would like to see an end to the Trump administration and they do not approve of what he’s doing.”