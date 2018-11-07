Democrats Are Going To Investigate Trump’s Corruption And His Nativist Immigration Policies

After Democrats won control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, President Donald Trump will face actual oversight from Congress for the first time. His most controversial policies will immediately come under investigation ― as will the scandals that circled the first two years of his presidency.

Trump’s family separation policy, efforts to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, rollbacks of environmental regulations, the inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, the issuance of security clearances to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, voter suppression and the president’s potential violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause all top the list of Democrats’ oversight plans. They also plan to obtain Trump’s tax returns.

“I plan to shine a light on waste, fraud, and abuse in the Trump Administration,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. “I want to probe senior Administration officials across the government who have abused their positions of power and wasted taxpayer money, as well as President Trump’s decisions to act in his own financial self-interest rather than the best interests of the American people.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said he will probe senior Trump officials for "abuse of power" in his new role as chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

House Oversight Committee Democrats already had a list of 50-plus subpoenas they want filed prior to the election. The committee will now look to focus its attention on investigating the president’s conflicts of interest and how his son-in-law obtained a security clearance while providing oversight of the 2020 Census.

The oversight committee, along with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will also finally be able to file subpoenas with the General Services Administration about Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C., a huge target for scandals during the first half of Trump’s term in office.

Democrats will also wield the gavel of the powerful House Judiciary Committee where they plan to provide actual oversight of Trump’s nativist immigration agenda. The committee will investigate how the president’s family separation policy came to be and how it has been administered.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the incoming chairman, announced on Nov. 2 that he wanted answers about the president’s deployment of U.S. troops to the Mexico border to repel a caravan of migrants seeking asylum from Central American countries.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) will be leading Democrats' investigations on the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee also plans to open an investigation into the rise of right-wing, white supremacist terrorism across the country. In the final weeks before the election, a Trump fanatic mailed bombs to Democratic Party political figures the president labeled his enemies, a racist shooter killed black shoppers after trying to enter a black church and an anti-Semite whipped up by fears of the migrant caravan killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Committee Democrats also want to examine why the administration decided not to defend the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in the courts.

The Democratic oversight agenda may change before they even pick up their gavels. Trump could fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and appoint people who would quash special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the president’s 2016 campaign.

Mueller could release more indictments of Trump campaign officials or family members. This could prompt Trump to issue pardons.

If any of these events came to pass in the lame-duck period, Democrats acknowledge that they will have to investigate.

The fact that Trump will finally face oversight from a body with subpoena power is already raising his ire.

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018