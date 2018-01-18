Read The House Intelligence Committee's Interview With The Head Of Fusion GPS

The House intelligence committee released a transcript Thursday of its November interview with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS.

Simpson was questioned as part of an investigation into Russian election interference. Fusion GPS is a research firm that put together a dossier that alleged President Donald Trump’s campaign had ties to Russian officials.

Earlier this month, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released a transcript of the the Senate Judiciary Committee’s interview with Simpson.

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”