Read The House Intelligence Committee's Interview With The Head Of Fusion GPS

The House intelligence committee released a transcript Thursday of its November interview with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS.
Simpson was questioned as part of an investigation into Russian election interference. Fusion GPS is a research firm that put together a dossier that alleged President Donald Trump’s campaign had ties to Russian officials.
Earlier this month, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released a transcript of the the Senate Judiciary Committee’s interview with Simpson.
“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”
Read the transcript of the House intelligence committee’s interview with Simpson here.