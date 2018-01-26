WASHINGTON ― A congressional committee is demanding information from major sports organizations, including USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, about policies against sexual abuse as lawmakers probe how gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar got away with preying on young athletes for decades.

Reports of Nassar’s sex crimes “raise serious concerns about protecting athletes from abuse and mistreatment in organized sports,” House Commerce Committee Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said Friday in a statement announcing the probe. He called Nassar’s actions “abhorrent.”

A Michigan judge this week sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual assault. More than 140 women and girls, including multiple Olympic gymnasts, have come forward to accuse him of abusing them under the guise of medical treatment. Many said they brought their complaints to USA Gymnastics or Michigan State University, where Nassar also worked, but were silenced or ignored.

The House investigation also will include taekwondo and swimming, where athletes also have alleged sexual misconduct and a lack of oversight from the sports’ governing bodies.

“These organizations must have mechanisms in place to ensure complete oversight and prevent such abuses from occurring,” Walden said. “As we move forward in gathering the facts, this committee intends to hold a hearing in order to investigate these critical issues further.”

The committee also sent an inquiry to Michigan State University.

Nassar’s crimes have forced the resignations in recent days of several top officials at USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State, including the university president and athletic director. The U.S. Olympic Committee on Thursday threatened to strip USA Gymnastics’ certification as the sport’s governing body unless its entire board resigns by next week.

Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation who serve on the Commerce Committee earlier called on its leaders to investigate the USOC, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

Senate lawmakers have also sought to address Nassar’s serial crimes, and the broader issue of sexual abuse in sports.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Tuesday will hold an event with several of Nassar’s victims, including Rachael Denhollander, the first gymnast to publicly accuse him of assault.