Final 'House Of Cards' Season Will Go Forward With Robin Wright As Its Lead

It’s Claire’s turn.

Robin Wright, who plays newly inaugurated President Claire Underwood, will take over the political drama’s lead role. Conveniently enough, the fifth season of the show ended with Wright’s character looking into the camera and declaring, “My turn.”

“We were really excited we could get to an agreement” to provide “closure of the show for fans,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said Monday while confirming the news.