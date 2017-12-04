Final 'House Of Cards' Season Will Go Forward With Robin Wright As Its Lead

It’s Claire’s turn.
Netflix will move forward with the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” even after firing star Kevin Spacey.
Robin Wright, who plays newly inaugurated President Claire Underwood, will take over the political drama’s lead role. Conveniently enough, the fifth season of the show ended with Wright’s character looking into the camera and declaring, “My turn.”
“We were really excited we could get to an agreement” to provide “closure of the show for fans,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said Monday while confirming the news.
The final season is expected to consist of eight episodes, compared to the 13 episodes of earlier seasons. It’s unclear how Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, will be written out of the show.
In October, “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Since then, about 30 others have come forward with misconduct allegations against Spacey.