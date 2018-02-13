LeBron James is re-imagining a classic hip-hop film for a new generation.

The NBA star is producing a remake of the 1990 comedy “House Party,” The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday. The original movie starred hip-hop duo Kid ’n Play and centered around a high school student who throws a house party while his parents are on vacation. The film went on to have two sequels.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone I grew up with loved ‘House Party.’ To partner with this creative team to bring a new ‘House Party’ to a new generation is unbelievable.”

‘Atlanta’ writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori will pen the screenplay. James will be producing the movie with the help of his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter.

Carter said they’re currently “trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast” into to the movie. James, who made his movie debut in the 2015 comedy “Trainwreck,” could also possibly have a cameo in the new film.

The basketball star hinted at a possible cameo on Tuesday via Twitter, when he shared the news using the hashtag #MayEvenHaveToMakeACameo.

This is gonna be fun!! Stephen and Jamal are so talented. Very excited to work with them on this. Stay tuned! #MayEvenHaveToMakeACameo https://t.co/sJ8EoqHs1e — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2018

The “House Party” remake isn’t the only Hollywood project James has in the works. Last May, Entertainment Weekly confirmed the Cleveland Cavaliers player will be starring in the long-awaited “Space Jam 2.” The film will be a sequel to the hit 1996 film “Space Jam,” which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan.