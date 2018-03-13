U.S. NEWS
03/13/2018 07:18 am ET

House Republicans Say No Collusion, Backing Trump

House Democrats are planning to issue their own report.
By Lauren Weber
NurPhoto via Getty Images

TOP STORIES

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GOP-LED HOUSE INTELLIGENCE PANEL’S DECLARATION THERE WAS NO COLLUSION “We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” members of the committee told reporters Monday. Democrats on the committee are planning to issue a competing report, according to CNN. Take a look at the president’s tweet in response. And GOP Rep. Tom Rooney broke ranks on the Russia report, saying, “We’ve lost all credibility.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

‘HER HUSBAND KILLED 49 PEOPLE IN ORLANDO’ “Now she’s on trial for terrorism.” [HuffPost]

STORMY DANIELS WANTS TO RETURN THE $130,000 TRUMP’S LAWYER PAID HER In exchange for the end of her silence. [HuffPost]

THE MYSTERY OF HOW WHITEFISH WON THE PUERTO RICO CONTRACT DEEPENS “Just over six months before winning a $300 million contract to fix part of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, Whitefish Energy Holdings’ finances were not strong, according to emails HuffPost received through an open records request.” [HuffPost]

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE A new declassified video shows a fast-moving UFO being tracked by two U.S. Navy pilots  off the East Coast in 2015. [HuffPost]

INSIDE THE DEADLY PACKAGE EXPLOSIONS IN AUSTIN, TEXAS “In all three cases, a package was left at the front of a residence and exploded after an unsuspecting victim picked it up or tried to open it, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.” [Reuters]

TRUMP BLOCKED BROADCOM’S $117 BILLION BID FOR QUALCOMM Citing national security concerns. [WaPo]

WHAT’S BREWING

MEGHAN MARKLE MADE HER FIRST OFFICIAL APPEARANCE WITH THE QUEEN She wore white, had a heckuva hat, and body experts say looked completely at home. Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all showed up, too. [HuffPost]

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z ANNOUNCED ‘ON THE RUN II’ TOUR The internet collectively decided they should take all of our money. [HuffPost]

THE 12 THINGS FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ALWAYS FLY WITH Airborne made the list. [HuffPost]

IN THE AGE OF NOSTALGIA The “Roseanne” credits are the epitome of a blast from the past. [HuffPost]

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS DETAILING FRENCH COUTURIER HUBERT DE GIVENCHY’S INCREDIBLE CAREER From the famous “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” dress to Jackie Kennedy’s ensemble, this photo series is in honor of the designer, who died at the age of 91. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

 

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Facebook The Morning Email Politics And Government Huff Post
House Republicans Say No Collusion, Backing Trump
CONVERSATIONS