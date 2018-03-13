House Republicans Say No Collusion, Backing Trump

TOP STORIES
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GOP-LED HOUSE INTELLIGENCE PANEL’S DECLARATION THERE WAS NO COLLUSION “We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” members of the committee told reporters Monday. Democrats on the committee are planning to issue a competing report, according to CNN. Take a look at the president’s tweet in response. And GOP Rep. Tom Rooney broke ranks on the Russia report, saying, “We’ve lost all credibility.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
‘HER HUSBAND KILLED 49 PEOPLE IN ORLANDO’ “Now she’s on trial for terrorism.” [HuffPost]
STORMY DANIELS WANTS TO RETURN THE $130,000 TRUMP’S LAWYER PAID HER In exchange for the end of her silence. [HuffPost]
THE MYSTERY OF HOW WHITEFISH WON THE PUERTO RICO CONTRACT DEEPENS “Just over six months before winning a $300 million contract to fix part of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, Whitefish Energy Holdings’ finances were not strong, according to emails HuffPost received through an open records request.” [HuffPost]
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE A new declassified video shows a fast-moving UFO being tracked by two U.S. Navy pilots off the East Coast in 2015. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE DEADLY PACKAGE EXPLOSIONS IN AUSTIN, TEXAS “In all three cases, a package was left at the front of a residence and exploded after an unsuspecting victim picked it up or tried to open it, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.” [Reuters]
TRUMP BLOCKED BROADCOM’S $117 BILLION BID FOR QUALCOMM Citing national security concerns. [WaPo]
WHAT’S BREWING
MEGHAN MARKLE MADE HER FIRST OFFICIAL APPEARANCE WITH THE QUEEN She wore white, had a heckuva hat, and body experts say looked completely at home. Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all showed up, too. [HuffPost]
BEYONCE AND JAY-Z ANNOUNCED ‘ON THE RUN II’ TOUR The internet collectively decided they should take all of our money. [HuffPost]
THE 12 THINGS FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ALWAYS FLY WITH Airborne made the list. [HuffPost]
IN THE AGE OF NOSTALGIA The “Roseanne” credits are the epitome of a blast from the past. [HuffPost]
TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS DETAILING FRENCH COUTURIER HUBERT DE GIVENCHY’S INCREDIBLE CAREER From the famous “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” dress to Jackie Kennedy’s ensemble, this photo series is in honor of the designer, who died at the age of 91. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Our apologies for the glitch with the link for the Betsy DeVos “60 Minutes” interview yesterday. You can find the disastrous interview here.
Fox’s Shepard Smith is not letting Trump off the hook for his gun control reversal.
Joe Biden stopped to talk to a homeless man, and the internet’s frozen heart is melting.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said it’s “highly likely” that Russia was behind the poisoning of its former spy in Salisbury.
Michael Caine says he won’t work with Woody Allen again. The actor won an Oscar for Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters.”
Why ABC shelved the “Black-ish” episode on the NFL anthem protests.
Inside the Facebook “fear machine.”
How unions may determine the Republican loss of this special election in Trump country.
That time France’s far-right national party unveiled a new name meant to distance itself from its anti-Semitic history and came up with one tied to Nazis.
The Met fired James Levine, the music director emeritus accused of sexual abuse.
The next head of Goldman Sachs also DJ’s.
Kylie Jenner opened up about all of her pregnancy details.
Talk about a pair of crooners: Emma Watson is dating “Glee” star Chord Overstreet.
We are disturbed by how strong the resemblance is between Chris Pine and this “Team America” character.
This meme of Donald Trump Jr. being interviewed by a giant chocolate bunny sums up 2018.
A look at the Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk space race.
Tom Brady destroyed Stephen Colbert in this chugging contest, showing that he just maybe spends a lot of time with Gronk.
“These twins, one black and one white, will make you rethink race.”
Apparently there is a “Netflix for magazines,” and Apple has bought it.
