House Republicans Say No Collusion, Backing Trump

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GOP-LED HOUSE INTELLIGENCE PANEL’S DECLARATION THERE WAS NO COLLUSION “We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” members of the committee told reporters Monday. Democrats on the committee are planning to issue a competing report, according to CNN. Take a look at the president’s tweet in response. And GOP Rep. Tom Rooney broke ranks on the Russia report, saying, “We’ve lost all credibility.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

‘HER HUSBAND KILLED 49 PEOPLE IN ORLANDO’ “Now she’s on trial for terrorism.” [HuffPost]

STORMY DANIELS WANTS TO RETURN THE $130,000 TRUMP’S LAWYER PAID HER In exchange for the end of her silence. [HuffPost]

THE MYSTERY OF HOW WHITEFISH WON THE PUERTO RICO CONTRACT DEEPENS “Just over six months before winning a $300 million contract to fix part of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, Whitefish Energy Holdings’ finances were not strong, according to emails HuffPost received through an open records request.” [HuffPost]

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE A new declassified video shows a fast-moving UFO being tracked by two U.S. Navy pilots off the East Coast in 2015. [HuffPost]

INSIDE THE DEADLY PACKAGE EXPLOSIONS IN AUSTIN, TEXAS “In all three cases, a package was left at the front of a residence and exploded after an unsuspecting victim picked it up or tried to open it, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.” [Reuters]

TRUMP BLOCKED BROADCOM’S $117 BILLION BID FOR QUALCOMM Citing national security concerns. [WaPo]