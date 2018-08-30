MONEY 08/30/2018 12:58 pm ET Updated 6 minutes ago Looking For A Home From hiring a realtor to signs a seller is hiding something. By Janie Campbell KLH49 via Getty Images 7 Signs A Home Seller May Be Hiding Something By Ann Brenoff It may not be what you do see, but what you don't. malamus-UK via Getty Images What You Really Need To Know Before You Pick A Real Estate Agent By Ann Brenoff Close friends and relatives should generally be avoided. bowie15 via Getty Images 5 Things That Truly Don’t Matter When You Buy Your First House By Ann Brenoff Sweat the big stuff. FauxCaster / Getty Images Don’t Fall Into This Real Estate Trap By Ann Brenoff First-time homebuyers should be especially wary. zhudifeng / Getty Images 6 Reasons To Read Your Homeowners Association Documents Before You Buy A House By Ann Brenoff Paying an HOA fee is like paying rent on top of the mortgage, isn't it? Download Janie CampbellSenior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living) Suggest a correction MORE: Real Estate