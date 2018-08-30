MONEY
08/30/2018 12:58 pm ET Updated 6 minutes ago

Looking For A Home

From hiring a realtor to signs a seller is hiding something.
By Janie Campbell
Open House sign with arrow and white space.
KLH49 via Getty Images
7 Signs A Home Seller May Be Hiding Something
By Ann Brenoff
It may not be what you do see, but what you don't.
New home concept portrayed by a female holding front door keys in front of a newly built house.
malamus-UK via Getty Images
What You Really Need To Know Before You Pick A Real Estate Agent
By Ann Brenoff
Close friends and relatives should generally be avoided.
Young couple is sitting on the ground and planning their new home
bowie15 via Getty Images
5 Things That Truly Don’t Matter When You Buy Your First House
By Ann Brenoff
Sweat the big stuff.
Open House sign
FauxCaster / Getty Images
Don’t Fall Into This Real Estate Trap
By Ann Brenoff
First-time homebuyers should be especially wary.
3d illustration red house in group white houses on white backgrounds
zhudifeng / Getty Images
6 Reasons To Read Your Homeowners Association Documents Before You Buy A House
By Ann Brenoff
Paying an HOA fee is like paying rent on top of the mortgage, isn't it?
Janie Campbell
Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living)
Real Estate
