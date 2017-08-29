NEWS
Dramatic Photos Capture Heroism And Catastrophe In Houston

The flooding and rescue efforts continue.
By Chris McGonigal
Adrees Latif/Reuters
Residents use boats to evacuate from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston on Aug. 28.

Houston continues to deal with record flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Since Friday night when the hurricane first reached land, thousands have lost their homes and relocated to shelters in the area. Images from the past few days show destruction and rising waters.

See the latest images, including heroic rescues and families coming to terms with their losses of homes and property from the flooding, below.  

  • Win McNamee/Getty Images
    A volunteer carries a woman whose home was affected by severe flooding in north Houston.
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. 
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Mark Ocosta and his baby, Aubrey, shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
  • Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
    People walk to a Harris County Sheriff's Office air boat while escaping a flooded neighborhood in Houston.
  • The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Police and volunteers rescue residents flooded by the San Jacinto river in Kingwood, Texas. 
  • The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Glenda Montelongeo, Richard Martinez and his two sons are helped out of a boat after being rescued near Tidwell Road and Toll road 8 in Houston. 
  • The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Volunteer Dustin Langley, who lives two hours north of Houston and came down with a friend to volunteer, helps a family to escape their flooded apartment in Kingwood. 
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
    People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston. 
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A Texas flag hangs from a home surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in The Woodlands.
  • Jonathan Bachman/Reuters
    Residents embrace after being rescued from the floodwaters of tropical storm Harvey in east Houston on Aug. 28.
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair onboard after lifting a person to safety in Houston.
  • Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    A Shell gas station is under water at the intersection of Wallisville and Uvalde in Houston.
  • Adrees Latif/Reuters
    Laquanta Edwards holds her 1-year-old daughter Ladaja, right, and 9-month-old son LaDarius after they arrived to high ground by boat in east Houston.
  • Adrees Latif/Reuters
    Residents use boats to evacuate in east Houston.
  • Adrees Latif/Reuters
    A policeman carries a young girl as her family follows after they fled their home in east Houston. 
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A house and vehicles stand in floodwaters in Spring, Texas. 

  • A post shared by Rob Bessent (@london_rob) on

  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, being held by Dean Mize as he and Jason Legnon use his airboat to rescue them from their home after the area was inundated with flooding in Houston.
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Dean Mize, left, and Jason Legnon carry a person to an airboat as they rescue people from their homes in Houston. 
  • Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
    A truck driver walks past an abandoned truck while checking the depth of an underpass in Houston. 
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    A person, followed by a dog, walks through a flooded street in Houston.
  • Handout via Getty Images
    In this handout provided by the Army National Guard, a Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home in Houston.
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home in Houston. 
  • Brian Davidson/Getty Images
    A resident of Bayou on the Bend watches the first floor flood as the Buffalo Bayou continues to rise in Houston. 
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded homes in Houston. 
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    People walk down a flooded street in Houston. 
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    People wait on a flooded street in Houston. 
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    A man helps children across a flooded street in Houston. 

