News station KHOU 11 was forced to evacuate on Sunday as flood waters from Hurricane Harvey entered the building’s first floor.

Initially, staffers working at the station moved KHOU’s coverage from the first-floor studio to a second-floor conference room.

Water coming into studio at #KHOU11... We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

KHOU reporter: "Water's coming up around my feet as we speak... water is just about to pour inside the TV station" https://t.co/04PF1q3dkE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2017

KHOU broadcasting live out of their upstairs conference room because water is now flooding into their studio. Just scary... pic.twitter.com/E3oYKeOO0b — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 27, 2017

The move upstairs did not last long. Within an hour, reporters at the station tweeted videos of water pouring through the newsroom’s front doors. When the alarms went off, the journalists had no choice but to evacuate.

Houston needs our prayers! Our TV station is evacuated. Headed back out in the field to help us get back on the air #Harvey #KHOU11 🙏 pic.twitter.com/roq8Q6xlZN — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) August 27, 2017

Water pouring in the front door of channel 11 on Sunday morning. #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/X5kDrCpdXN — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

The station is located just outside the downtown area and across the street from Buffalo Bayou, one of many locations experiencing major flooding due to the hurricane.

Since Harvey made landfall two days ago, Houston has been faced with catastrophic flooding conditions. On Sunday, the National Weather Service tweeted: