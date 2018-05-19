Houston Police Chief Says He's Sick Of Inaction On Gun Control

He had a message to those who would choose their guns over the safety of kids.

“I know some have strong feelings about gun rights, but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom and I am not interested in your views as it pertains to this issue,” he said.

Friday’s massacre was the 22nd school shooting of 2018. It is only May.

The police chief previously marched with demonstrators during the March 24 March for Our Lives event, held in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 dead.

“This isn’t a time for prayers, and study and inaction, it’s a time for prayers, action and the asking of God’s forgiveness for our inaction (especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing),” Acevedo added.