05/29/2018 12:39 pm ET

Watch Rockets Miss 27 Straight 3-Point Shots And Defy Math Probability

Brick after historic brick sealed their doom in a Game 7 loss to the Warriors.
By Ron Dicker

This fail was three-mendous.

The Houston Rockets missed an NBA playoff record 27 straight 3-pointers to lose to the visiting Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Monday night.

That is poor shooting of the highest order ― a near mathematical impossibility that became a reality for Houston in the 101-92 defeat. The Warriors advanced to a fourth straight NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sports site FiveThirtyEight calculated the odds of such brick-hoisting at 72,000 to 1, using shot probability data from two services that track on-court movement. (We’ll let the outlet explain the math.)

Watch every miss below to see the improbability in action. 

HuffPost

