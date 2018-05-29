Watch Rockets Miss 27 Straight 3-Point Shots And Defy Math Probability

This fail was three-mendous.
The Houston Rockets missed an NBA playoff record 27 straight 3-pointers to lose to the visiting Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Monday night.
That is poor shooting of the highest order ― a near mathematical impossibility that became a reality for Houston in the 101-92 defeat. The Warriors advanced to a fourth straight NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sports site FiveThirtyEight calculated the odds of such brick-hoisting at 72,000 to 1, using shot probability data from two services that track on-court movement. (We’ll let the outlet explain the math.)
Watch every miss below to see the improbability in action.
