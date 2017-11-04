Houthi Coups Destroying Hospitals and Using Them for Military Purposes

The condition of health sector in Yemen witnessed further severe deterioration following the armed coup by Houthi-Saleh coalition and taking over the state’s institutions including health institutions that affected by blatant violations by the coup militias in addition to destruction of hospitals and medal facilities. Thus, the medical aid was obstructed for the reach of those who in need and

The Security Council reports documented the repeated violations including using central hospitals, dispensary and medical facilities for military purpose.

“UN verified 59 incidents of attacks on 34 hospitals with multiple attacks on the same facilities, especially in Aden and Ta’izz. The Houthis were responsible for most attacks. In Aden, six facilities were attacked ten times. In Ta’izz, three health facilities were hit in 23 separate incidents by Houthis.” The report explained

Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre is leading the international efforts to rebuild hospitals and health sector in Yemen through organized programs to promote the medical and therapeutic services damaged by the Houthis raids. The aim is to provide equipment and supplies in addition to invite the Yemeni at home and overseas to join its programs in Yemen.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has sent more than 58 trucks carrying more than 600 tons of medical and therapeutic supplies to all Yemeni governorates, starting with Aden and Marib.

KSrelief supports the recovery of the epidemic of dengue fever through implementing an electronic system for early warning of the cases in 1,242 health regions covering 312 directorates. KSrelief trains 2,500 health workers affiliated to early detection and warning centers for emergencies preparedness. In addition to campaigns to spray insecticide in several governorates and the dedicate hot lines to notify of emergencies and disease outbreaks, including dengue fever.

KSrelief also provided 12 million vaccines for Yemeni children against measles, rubella, tetanus and whooping cough.