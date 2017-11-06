How A 35-Year-Old Quit His Job To Build A $1,000,000-A-Month Business While Traveling The World

In today’s day and age, it is not a 9 to 5 job that is aspired, or a good house in a great neighborhood, or even a dog to keep you company. No. Today, people aspire to earn more, work less, and spend the rest of their time living out their dreams. To travel, meet great people, and live out their best life.

Wesley Virgin is no exception.

Wesley Virgin is known as the creator of 7DayFitness, a revolutionary mental and physical fitness system that has helped thousands of people around the world get in shape, without worrying about the pain or struggle that comes with other program integration.

However, the journey to the point of running his own business was no easy feat.

When Wesley was 8 years old, his father bought him his first computer—leading him to be fascinated with the matter for the next 20 years. So, he obtained his first computer job as an IT guy at a dealership in Houston, Texas. Wesley worked for this company for 7 years, and loved every minute of it. Even waking up at 3 in the morning to make sure everything was in line.

Wesley loved what he did, and was passionate about improvement. A quality that would follow him through his career. However, this passion did not help him in this career.

One day, an unfortunate virus entered the company’s system and messed everything up. While Wesley was working tirelessly to fix it, the dealership owner did not give him the chance to right the wrong, and let him go.

Of course, Wesley was stunned. All the years growing a close connection with everyone in the dealership, gone. This caused Wesley to learn a huge lesson in business. At the end of the day, there is no loyalty. If in their eyes, you are the reason for a loss of profit, despite the friendships that may have been made, they will let you go without the blink of an eye.

Through this experience, Wesley realized he wanted a way out. He did not want to be reliant on somebody else for his income, as that means that you are replaceable.

So, while Wesley strived to discover his new path, he continued to work many computer jobs as a contractor, making up to $200,000 a year, with no time to enjoy it.

Throughout this time, Wesley was also a personal trainer, and was very passionate about it. He had begun life as a very small child, unable to join competitions or sports due to his size. This issue only further motivated him to get bigger, and stronger. So, he got an idea. What if he could train people, and work less at the same time?

So, Wesley decided to make a website that people could go to learn routines, and tips and tricks, and ways of improvement to better their lifestyle. Through 7 years of trial and error, and countless hours spent on YouTube and Google, Wesley was finally able to master his craft—and even earned his first million dollar revenue in a month.

Wesley realized that if you can create something amazing for people, that will change their lives, they will pay you for it.

With a desire and definiteness of purpose to positively affect the lives of over 100 million people personally, spiritually, physically, financially, Wesley’s mentor ship, training and motivation increasingly help others open their eyes to life’s possibilities.

Today, all his clients are now habitual in their fitness lives and the results are inexplicable.

Now, Wesley recommends these 5 things when speaking to someone with a dream for more than what they have now.

1. Take Action when you first get the idea

2. Remove old friends and social networking from your life so you can focus

3. Get Clarity on what you want from your life as if you were successful already

4. Model the best. Do not reinvent

5. Learn how to freaking sale