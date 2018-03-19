U.S. NEWS
How A Company Working For Trump's Campaign Misused Data From 50 Million Facebook Accounts

The Silicon Valley reckoning continues.
By Lauren Weber
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

BREAKING DOWN THE FACEBOOK DATA MISUSE ALLEGATIONS The Silicon Valley reckoning continues as reports emerge that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign, gained inappropriate access to 50 million Facebook users’ data and used it to target ads. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

JAMES COMEY BOOK SALES Are going through the roof amid the chaos this weekend. Speaking of the chaos ― a recap. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was fired two days before he was set to retire. Trump then went on a Twitter rampage against McCabe, Comey and Robert Mueller. Democrats have flooded McCabe with job offers to save his pension. And Republicans are warning Trump not to fire Mueller. [HuffPost]

EXPLOSION IN AUSTIN ALLEGEDLY TRIGGERED BY A TRIPWIRE WOUNDS TWO MORE As the hunt for the package bomber continues to consume the Texas capital. [HuffPost]

REPORT: KUSHNER’S COMPANY FILED FALSE TENANT PAPERWORK THAT BOOSTED PROFITS “Hundreds of Kushner Cos. tenants were protected by city law from being hit with major rent hikes or forced out by a new owner. However, the company ‘routinely’ filed false paperwork saying buildings had ‘no-rent regulated tenants,’ AP reported.” [HuffPost]

MEET THE DEMOCRAT WHO JUST MADE HISTORY By becoming the longest-serving women in the House. [HuffPost]

AMANDA TERKEL EXPLAINS THE IRAQ WAR BUILT THE FOREIGN POLICY OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY So where does that leave the party now? [HuffPost]

OFFICIALS WANTED THE PARKLAND SHOOTING SUSPECT FORCIBLY COMMITTED IN 2016 Here’s why that didn’t happen. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

BILLY BUSH OPENS UP ABOUT WHY HE DIDN’T SHUT TRUMP DOWN “I was the entertainment correspondent for NBC, he was the cash cow. He was pulling 20 million viewers a week or something.” [HuffPost]

‘FROM AMERICA’S WARRIORS TO VICTIMS OF THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC’ “All they want is pain relief.” [HuffPost]

THE PRESIDENT OF THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES IS BEING INVESTIGATED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS There are reportedly at least three separate allegations. [Variety

A WINNING POWERBALL TICKET FOR $455 MILLION WAS SOLD IN PENNSYLVANIA If you don’t want it, feel free to mail it to us. [HuffPost]

GAMING CULTURE JUST WENT MAINSTREAM “Drake played video games with Ninja, a popular streamer, signaling a huge shift for pop culture.” [HuffPost]

THE ‘WILL & GRACE’ REVIVAL JUST GOT RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON And it hasn’t even finished its first season yet. [HuffPost]

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
