How A Company Working For Trump's Campaign Misused Data From 50 Million Facebook Accounts

BREAKING DOWN THE FACEBOOK DATA MISUSE ALLEGATIONS The Silicon Valley reckoning continues as reports emerge that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign, gained inappropriate access to 50 million Facebook users’ data and used it to target ads. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

JAMES COMEY BOOK SALES Are going through the roof amid the chaos this weekend. Speaking of the chaos ― a recap. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was fired two days before he was set to retire. Trump then went on a Twitter rampage against McCabe, Comey and Robert Mueller. Democrats have flooded McCabe with job offers to save his pension. And Republicans are warning Trump not to fire Mueller. [HuffPost]

EXPLOSION IN AUSTIN ALLEGEDLY TRIGGERED BY A TRIPWIRE WOUNDS TWO MORE As the hunt for the package bomber continues to consume the Texas capital. [HuffPost]

REPORT: KUSHNER’S COMPANY FILED FALSE TENANT PAPERWORK THAT BOOSTED PROFITS “Hundreds of Kushner Cos. tenants were protected by city law from being hit with major rent hikes or forced out by a new owner. However, the company ‘routinely’ filed false paperwork saying buildings had ‘no-rent regulated tenants,’ AP reported.” [HuffPost]

MEET THE DEMOCRAT WHO JUST MADE HISTORY By becoming the longest-serving women in the House. [HuffPost]

AMANDA TERKEL EXPLAINS THE IRAQ WAR BUILT THE FOREIGN POLICY OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY So where does that leave the party now? [HuffPost]

OFFICIALS WANTED THE PARKLAND SHOOTING SUSPECT FORCIBLY COMMITTED IN 2016 Here’s why that didn’t happen. [HuffPost]

