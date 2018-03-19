How A Company Working For Trump's Campaign Misused Data From 50 Million Facebook Accounts

TOP STORIES
BREAKING DOWN THE FACEBOOK DATA MISUSE ALLEGATIONS The Silicon Valley reckoning continues as reports emerge that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign, gained inappropriate access to 50 million Facebook users’ data and used it to target ads. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
JAMES COMEY BOOK SALES Are going through the roof amid the chaos this weekend. Speaking of the chaos ― a recap. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was fired two days before he was set to retire. Trump then went on a Twitter rampage against McCabe, Comey and Robert Mueller. Democrats have flooded McCabe with job offers to save his pension. And Republicans are warning Trump not to fire Mueller. [HuffPost]
EXPLOSION IN AUSTIN ALLEGEDLY TRIGGERED BY A TRIPWIRE WOUNDS TWO MORE As the hunt for the package bomber continues to consume the Texas capital. [HuffPost]
REPORT: KUSHNER’S COMPANY FILED FALSE TENANT PAPERWORK THAT BOOSTED PROFITS “Hundreds of Kushner Cos. tenants were protected by city law from being hit with major rent hikes or forced out by a new owner. However, the company ‘routinely’ filed false paperwork saying buildings had ‘no-rent regulated tenants,’ AP reported.” [HuffPost]
MEET THE DEMOCRAT WHO JUST MADE HISTORY By becoming the longest-serving women in the House. [HuffPost]
AMANDA TERKEL EXPLAINS THE IRAQ WAR BUILT THE FOREIGN POLICY OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY So where does that leave the party now? [HuffPost]
OFFICIALS WANTED THE PARKLAND SHOOTING SUSPECT FORCIBLY COMMITTED IN 2016 Here’s why that didn’t happen. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
BILLY BUSH OPENS UP ABOUT WHY HE DIDN’T SHUT TRUMP DOWN “I was the entertainment correspondent for NBC, he was the cash cow. He was pulling 20 million viewers a week or something.” [HuffPost]
‘FROM AMERICA’S WARRIORS TO VICTIMS OF THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC’ “All they want is pain relief.” [HuffPost]
THE PRESIDENT OF THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES IS BEING INVESTIGATED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS There are reportedly at least three separate allegations. [Variety]
A WINNING POWERBALL TICKET FOR $455 MILLION WAS SOLD IN PENNSYLVANIA If you don’t want it, feel free to mail it to us. [HuffPost]
GAMING CULTURE JUST WENT MAINSTREAM “Drake played video games with Ninja, a popular streamer, signaling a huge shift for pop culture.” [HuffPost]
THE ‘WILL & GRACE’ REVIVAL JUST GOT RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON And it hasn’t even finished its first season yet. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election in a landslide. He’ll serve for another six years.
Adrian Lamo, the hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning, has died. He was 37.
All the jockeying in New Hampshire suggests there will be a Republican primary challenger in 2020.
Matthew Morrison says his “heart is broken” over alleged dog abuse on a film set he had worked on.
A Cirque du Soleil aerialist fell to his death during a show in Florida.
The wife of top Trump aide Dan Scavino filed for divorce.
That horrific Rihanna Snapchat ad cost the app $800 million.
“What Hope Hicks knows.”
March Madness absurdity continues as UNC and Xavier fell. RIP our bracket.
This nine-hour rainbow shined its way into the record books.
The problem with love bombing.
One of the nuns in a real estate battle with Katy Perry says she’s completely broke.
That time a D.C. lawmaker blamed the weather on Jewish bankers.
It looks like this is the end of the line for the Iran deal.
Finland tops the world happiness report as the U.S. falls in the rankings.
This meal-ordering app is disclosing government employees’ locations.
The new Drake, Migos “Walk It Talk It” video is too much fun.
We could watch this 100-year-old break track and field records all day long.
How asthma inhalers fail minority children.
The world’s most incompetent shoplifters literally ran into the police on the way out of Costco.
Did you know there was a black market for Spotify playlists?
