How a Former Corporate Slave Achieved Freedom by Moving Out of Her Comfort Zone

"Just do it."

This is the mantra followed by Marianne Manzanillo, a Filipino email copywriter who works exclusively with coaches. Asked if she is a fan of Nike, which is known for the famous slogan, she said "No. It's just that it is all I need to keep moving and reach my dreams."

After graduating in college, she worked as a data encoder at the Philippine National Library for a short period of time. And then, she became a document analyst at a BPO company. There, she spent 11-12 hours for six days a week, a perfect example of a corporate slave.

Despite the high salary in the BPO industry, she decided to leave the corporate world to become a full-time freelancer.

"It was not an easy decision," Marianne admitted. "But the idea of being able to spend more time with my family, play with my nephews and travel with my friends whenever I want to thrilled me," she added.

Her journey to freelancing has been a roller-coaster. She has to face a lot of struggles when it comes to finances, the search for clients and market competition.

She was about to give up when she met her mentor and a support group who guided her and celebrated her wins and failures.

"Because of my mentor, I was able to identify my niche and my target market. This made a lot whole difference in my freelancing career."

Through mentorship, commitment and consistency, Marianne accomplished something she never knew she could. She was able to help someone get enrollees for a wealth coaching masterclass.

As she continued to gain traction in her chosen career, she makes sure to stay grounded and reminds herself to always come from a place of help--the mindset she learned from her mentor.

Her message to her co-freelancers?

"Just do it. Keep on doing what you need to do. Look for mentors. Be committed. Get out of your comfort zone. And soon you will realize how fulfilling it is to be free from corporate slavery."