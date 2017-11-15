How A Million Dollar Check From Oprah Got Me Strip Searched!

I had a million dollar check from Oprah Winfrey in my wallet when I was pulled into secondary inspection at the Detroit-Windsor border. It was the check that alerted the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer of my intention to illegally do business in the United States. Very naughty, indeed. Or it might have been my nervous demeanor when I drove up to the officer’s booth, arriving from Canada, in a Canadian plated car, and a boat-load of clothes for a long-weekend holiday. While I had made this border crossing perhaps a thousand times before, having lived for thirty years in the border town on the other end of its bridge, I had never been asked the question that I was asked on this day by this border officer, “May I see your wallet?”

I passed him my wallet, with confidence as I had nothing to hide, yet totally forgetting about the million dollar check folded up and signed—Oprah Winfrey. The check that had been in my wallet for about three years. The check that I had made and signed myself, quite authentic looking I might add, as a visualization tool for when I would be a bestselling author and public speaker and in business in some way with Oprah. I left it loose as to the exact work that I’d be doing with Oprah: maybe a series of inspirational seminars, maybe a publishing deal, maybe a television educational event. All I knew is that I had some future business with Ms. Winfrey, or so I wished to manifest by affirming it with this play-check in my wallet. And while I thought it to be obvious that it wasn’t really a million dollar check from Oprah, my story made no sense to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The next five hours went like this: naked strip search, sitting alone in a very cold box of a room while customs officers scoured my laptop for evidence of illegal earnings, followed by three-on-one interrogation on what I do for a living, followed by being turned back to Canada.

After this event, I had been blacklisted at the border and denied entry back into the U.S. for the next four months, time that I used to obtain a Visa to live and work legally in the United States. Of course, this came in handy for the business that I then did pursue in America, and I knew that it would certainly come in handy for the future deal with Oprah!

You see, that visualization tool that I carried in my wallet was not about receiving a million dollars; it was an affirmation to myself of my purpose, and my usefulness to others with regard to my talents, intentions, and contributions.

What really happened that day—by the magic of viral energy—was that I had affirmed to myself through several visualization techniques, over a period of time, that I had a purpose in this world that would be of benefit to others. Getting detained at the border was the impetus (the force or energy with which a body moves!) for me to start a whole new chapter in my life, with opportunities beyond my dreams.