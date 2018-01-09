How a Purpose-Focused Restaurant is Changing People's Lives

Restaurant work is physically demanding, fast-paced, and often stressful. With wages, food and beverage costs, utilities and equipment maintenance as well as fixed costs, many restaurants make less than 4% profit, and approximately 60% fail in the first three years. I worked in the business for years, and I loved making my guests’ days with special touches, but for many working in the industry, restaurant work often feels like “just a job” to pay the bills.

Image provided by Hot Chicken Takeover

That’s one of the reasons I love how Hot Chicken Takeover (HCT for short) has built a foodservice business with passion and purpose. This has helped them to grow quickly and profitably. I recently spoke with Dilara Casey, HCT’s Director of Marketing, and want to share some of what I learned about their story. There are lessons any leader can take away to her respective business.

You don't need to be a not-for-profit to change people's lives.

While volunteering in a soup kitchen, Joe DeLoss found the lineup of people in need was never going away. He asked himself what he could do to stop the line from growing. His answer: create jobs that give people with barriers to employment a fair chance. Joe wanted to give people pride and ownership - not through charity but by giving them a chance to build a stable life through regular, hard work.

People with a criminal record often want to work but can't because of their record. Their criminal activities are often based on circumstance rather than preferred behaviour. Without steady work, it is easy for them to fall into an unhealthy cycle which ends them up back in prison or on the streets. These individuals need a fair chance to prove themselves, to create new connections, and to build a different life.

Today, across three HCT locations, approximately 70% of the staff have a criminal record. They come with an "alternate resume" as HCT calls it, and are given a fair chance, just like anyone else. They've been able to support themselves, buy cars, and get trained for future careers because of Hot Chicken.

Image provided by Hot Chicken Takeover

This highlights an opportunity for all of us to reframe how we view our jobs. We all have an impact on others, whether we are the owner of a business like Joe, a clerk in a grocery store, or a project worker in an office. If we think about how we can make a difference to others in our interactions, rather than focus on the details of our job description, we can effectively find purpose in our own work, no matter the job.

You don't need all the answers to get started

Joe DeLoss tried hot chicken in Nashville in 2013, and he loved it. He was a consultant with a business degree, no restaurant experience, and a whole lot of passion and purpose. With his idea of starting a business so that he could provide fair employment and a love for chicken, Joe started experimenting and serving hot chicken to friends. He tried non-traditional foodservice models, like renting under-utilized space for a night, selling tickets online and opening for just a few hours to serve chicken to ticket-holders. His first paying customer was served in 2014. Since then, Hot Chicken Takeover has grown to 3 busy locations in Columbus, Ohio which sell out of chicken on a regular basis.

Image provided by Hot Chicken Takeover

With his passion for his product, and more importantly, for his mission to provide supportive jobs to men and women who need a fair chance at work, Joe engaged people in building Hot Chicken Takeover. He ran a successful kickstarter campaign that enabled him to buy a food truck. Later, he rented unused, unpopular space on the second floor of a market in downtown Columbus. It quickly became a booming Hot Chicken Takeover location. In 2018, HCT plans to open their fourth location.

Joe’s story shows that passion and purpose can be the foundation of a successful business.

Image provided by Hot Chicken Takeover

There is no "one size fits all" for employees

Rather than offering a cookie cutter benefits plan, HCT gives their team members a choice of benefits that matter most to them. They listen to them and adjust their programs to what they hear. Employees can choose dental and vision benefits, but if they’d rather take advantage of something more short term, they can.

HCT’s Matched Milestone program is one that is taken advantage of by up to 80% of employees. It provides 2:1 dollar matching to make a purchase like a car, rent, education or more, up to $700. If you imagine the circumstances many of HCTs team members are in, being able to buy a car could change everything for them.

No interest cash advances are another benefit that can be life-changing. Rather than having to get a high interest loan to pay a bill, HCT employees can get a cash advance from the company so they aren't stuck with bills they can't afford to pay, which could push them down the wrong path.

Dilara shared a story of a team member who wanted to drive a truck. He was able to take advantage of the matched milestone program for training, and then HCT supported him in finding a job with one of their vendors. He now has a career that may not have been possible without the supportive employment at HCT.

We often dictate what is best for our employees, but don’t spend enough time listening to them. Stop and ask them what benefits or programs would be most helpful to them rather than taking a one-size fits all approach.

Image provided by Hot Chicken Takeover

Trust is the keystone for engagement and success

In our Blue Rebel leadership programs, we teach that in building trust, leaders go first. At Hot Chicken, trust is foundational in relationships with team members. People who have a criminal record are used to not being trusted. They’re used to the stigma that comes with their past. At HCT, they know that what someone did 10 years ago has nothing to do with what they'll do today. Employees are trusted to be a well-intentioned member of the team from day one.

It’s clear to see that the trust and benefits HCT gives employees pays off in their engagement and the company’s success. They have a turnover rate between 20-30%, of which at least 10% is considered positive (people like the team member who have moved onto further careers). This may sound high, but the restaurant industry is often seen as transitional and boasts turnover rates of more than 70%.