How a Social Media Influencer is Using her Writing to Move Hearts

Scrolling through her Instagram feed, you’ll find her casually walking through a bazaar in Marrakech, in a white, flowy kaftan dress. Her caption reads: “Those who know how to reach deep within you, to help you mend your broken pieces, know so, because they’ve been broken before too.”

Ascia Sahar’s work as a social media influencer is deeply rooted in helping her followers become more self-aware and connect with her through the struggles she writes about, knowing we all row or have rowed similar boats. While the world of social media can be extremely materialistic, creating wants and needs in both men and women that may potentially lead to anguish, Sahar is determined to bringing change through her writing and positive outlook on life.

In Sahar’s feed, you’ll also find her in traditional Afghan and Palestinian garb, coupled with spiritually uplifting captions — ranging from her religious experiences during Ramadan and Hajj, to the importance of being hopeful, compassionate, and grateful.

Sahar identifies as a Muslim Palestinian-Afghan writer, wife, and mother.

Although she has been writing from a young age and realizes now that it was a form of therapy for her, she didn’t begin sharing her work on a public platform until much later.

“When I’d post a fashion post or makeup or whatever was on my camera roll at the time, with a cute or catchy caption, it left me empty,” Sahar said. “As if I was adding to the pile of virtual garbage and wasn’t bringing anything of value to the platform. That’s when I turned to my passion for writing.”

Being Palestinian and Afghan but raised by her Afghan mother, alone, in an Afghan-American diaspora community, Sahar found trouble finding acceptance. But in retrospect, that trouble taught her how to accept herself before ever looking for validation from anyone else.

“I embrace everyone, every color, and every faith the same way,” she said. “As a social media influencer, I leave that door open. Even though I speak of my journey, my faith and commitment to growth, I am still speaking of the same God every believer believes in. We may just have a different approach or access to Him.”

When it comes to expressing her faith and culture, and tying both to her day-to-day experiences, Sahar does so with confidence. Although the meaning of being a social media influencer has been ever-evolving for her, her ultimate goal hasn’t shifted. Her audience has made it clear to her that her message is focused on maintaining hope after any sort of heartbreak and continue speaking to Him.

“If i can bring peace, comfort, answer a question, give hope or motivate one person in this world with each post, then I reach my success each and every day,” the writer said. “Sharing the sense of peace I yearn for with others is what brings me joy. In return, that is success.”