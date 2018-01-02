How Active Bystanders Can Curb Sexual Harassment in Congress

Several years ago, a Chief of Staff observed a Member of Congress inappropriately touching male staff. The Chief of Staff, realizing he could not be a silent bystander, confronted the boss. But when this intervention didn’t stop the Member’s predation, the Chief was faced with a dilemma: To whom did he owe loyalty? The boss whose politics he fully supported? The staff who worked for him? The political party to which the Member belonged, whose reputation would be tarnished if the actions became public?

While the answer is that he owed some degree of loyalty to each, the dilemma wasn’t, in truth, that complex: the Member was given a chance to correct his actions and didn’t do so. Action was necessary. Standing idly by meant more victims would suffer. The Chief of Staff reported his concerns to party leadership and the Member resigned, taking staff out of harm’s way. The actions of the Chief of Staff ultimately benefited staff, the party, and the institution. This was the right thing to do. Period.

But what if the Chief had chosen to stay silent? Would the other leaders in the office—the Communications Director, Legislative Director, or District Director—stepped in, or would they, the bystanders, have stayed silent and passive?

One would hope that they would have done the right thing, but the diffusion of responsibility, combined with the pressure of politics and the close confines of a Congressional office may have manifested what in psychology literature is called the bystander effect. This phenomenon refers to the observation that when a number of people witness a person in need of help, most will not step in, simply because they believe someone else will intervene.

Young employees in hard-to-break-into fields (such as politics, entertainment, and media) face considerable economic and professional challenges, and are particularly vulnerable to the bystander effect, as it’s hard for them to adequately stand up for themselves out of fear of retribution. The #MeToo movement has replayed this story countless times, demonstrating that women, especially, disproportionately face harassment in their personal and professional lives and that bystanders who witnessed or knew of it remained silent.

Members of Congress are stepping up to propose sweeping reforms to the institution’s antiquated system for protecting staffers from harassment. In advance of reform, there are important actions that staff can take today that could make a big difference. Senior aides that surround would-be rising political stars, or leaders at the top of any profession, need to fully own the role of taking the initiative to intervene.

As a consultant for the Congressional Management Foundation, I have counseled offices on ensuring someone (typically the Chief of Staff) intervenes when a Member is in any way abusing a staff member, including loudly berating them or asking them to do personal chores. My research suggests a gradual escalation of interventions are recommended for the bystander, moving from the lightest to most severe if needed, but to intervene early when there are signs of mistreatment or ethical abuse. If they become aware of behaviors that approach or cross no-go lines, they must intervene. If they do not intervene, there is an argument to be made that they are equally culpable.

This type of “courageous followership” offers a management solution to congressional offices, not just for verbal abuse but for more serious behaviors such as sexual harassment and predation. CMF supports training for the congressional community to better identify abusive language and behavior, to catch and manage it personally, and to protect others from abusive behavior. However, this approach alone is insufficient.