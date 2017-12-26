How An Ad On Craigslist Lead To A Remote Work Company

After an amazing experience at Amazon; Brianna jumped into the entrepreneurial roller coaster. Little did she know Craigslist would become the turning point of this journey.

On April 4, 2016, Brianna posted a remote work ad on Craigslist. Two days later, Kate (living in the Philippines) responded and over-delivered. Her professionalism and high-quality work impressed Brianna. As any successful entrepreneur would do, she seized the opportunity by asking Kate to hunt for other talented professionals. A remote encounter that gives birth to the grandiose vision of reshaping the remote industry, and connect US start-ups to exceptional professionals in the Philippines.

Crew Bloom Co-founders Kate (left) & Brianna (right)

By assessing the remote work industry, Brianna and Kate discovered the call center culture was robbing workers of their humanity. People were working in a crappy office environment for very low wages. So they decided to change that model by cutting the call center elements and creating a human-centric organization that:

Provides better wages to contractors.

Frees contractors to spend more time with family.

Delivers high quality and affordable work to US start-ups.

“Never value bottom line at the cost of the people” is Kate and Brianna’s mantra. They differentiate themselves by creating a remote-working culture focusing on building remarkable human capital. Paid birthday-off is one of many examples of how they invest in their contractors’ wellbeing. This human-centric approach enables them to develop an elite pool of individuals capable of delivering high-quality work to all CrewBloom’s clients.

Brianna and Kate pride themselves on being the growth lab. They commit to helping contractors and clients grow in life and business. This proved right when one client dissolved an in-office team to work with CrewBloom’s contractors.

“The world needs to consume less, and operating from an office space is increasing that consumption daily. Because working in an office means commuting, energy consumption, and more waste. I believe "remote" will be the word of the future,” said Brianna in a voice of excitement and assurance. As an environmentally-conscious founder, she wants her company to play an important role in helping the world consume less.

According to a US Department of Labor survey, 63% of respondents said communication with remote employees was the same or better than with in-house employees, and 21% found that productivity and performance improved on remote teams.

If these trends continue, remote work is not going anywhere soon, and CrewBloom will reshape that future by staying human and helping the world consume less.

Visit CrewBloom for more information.