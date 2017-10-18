How Are Planes Checked For Safety Before Flying?

How are planes checked to make sure they are working correctly before they enter the sky? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Tim Morgan, Commercial pilot: ASEL, AMEL, ASES, IA, on Quora:

Determining airworthiness is the responsibility of the pilot in command and is handled by the flight crew and maintenance staff. The pilot or copilot is responsible for performing a preflight check, and the maintenance staff is responsible for managing the maintenance state of the aircraft and delivering that information to the flight crew.

A preflight check includes an exterior walkaround and visual inspection of critical parts of the airplane, such as sensors, probes, structural components, and exposed motors and cables (such as those for the landing gear). It is nowhere near thorough enough to capture every problem but it is a required part of any flight.

The preflight checks also include an interior portion where built in tests are run of systems like the fire detectors, weather radar, warning lights, and other systems. This depends heavily on the aircraft. In newer aircraft these tests are performed automatically.

The maintenance staff is responsible for performing the required interval checks. These are the A-check, B-check, C-check, and D-check. The A-check is the least invasive and occurs about every 500 flying hours. The D-check is extremely thorough and occurs every six years or so. The D-check is so invasive and expensive that many times the airline just retires the airplane instead.

In addition to these checks, the maintenance staff must keep a detailed inventory of the operational state of all equipment onboard the airplane. If the flight crew discovers any fault, they must notify maintenance who will decide whether to take the plane offline to fix it, or to defer it. This decision depends on the MEL, or minimum equipment list, that the airplane must adhere to in order to be airworthy.

The pilot will review the MEL and the deferred items before each flight to be aware of the maintenance state of the airplane.