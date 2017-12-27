How Are You Showing Up?

Many in our world are mesmerized with the new. Who doesn't love being around a new born baby? Who doesn't love being around a rebellious teenager who talks back? Who doesn't love watching a baby grow and learn how to speak their first words? Who doesn't love a child that speaks the truth, which can often be embarrassing, as they point out what is not polite or socially acceptable to talk about?

Imagine if every gift this holiday season was something that someone already had, wrapped in a cool new sustainable packaging, and re-gifted from a forgotten shelf it was sitting on. Would it be as exciting as giving and receiving something new? We love newness and too often, discard the old. even when it comes to people. Can you imagine the smiles of the faces of the elderly if the only thing they received this holiday season is someone to pay attention to them? What would it cost?

This is what it means to live in a world of abundance. It is a mindset of knowing that much is possible. It's like having a table filled with all the jigsaw puzzle pieces, and you deciding how you want to construct your priorities. So imagine for a minute that all the pieces are there, where would you start? Can you tap into the vast library of your life, and dust some pieces off because they are already here, and are not scarce?

Many people create vision boards, intentions, decide on three words to represent the new year. And research shows that this activity is not sustainable for most. My belief is that it as result of an activity that is often not whole or integrated in how you exist. It's a mantra to remember, something new to add. And while we love newness, many are stuck in the old paradigms and belief systems, which too often limit our ability to pursue what is truly in our heart, as we don't always know how to integrate the old with the new. And the new with the old. If you experience nature, you will see the flow. And remember, anything that falls away at this time does so because the time is right.

As we end one calendar year, and enter a new one, be truthful about what you no longer need without jumping to something just because it is a new and shiny object, and allow it to go. In so doing, you’ll free up space for new energies and developments to take place.