How Artificial Intelligence is changing the world: Expert’s opinions on the dilemmas of AI.

Artificial Intelligence makes machines capable to think, apply and act like human do. AI enables the human behavior of solving a problem and making a decision in machine. Accordingly, AI embeds the ability to learn, work and decide in machines, software, and systems so that they can respond smartly in various situations.

If we go through the definition of Artificial intelligence, it will be a type of intelligence that is displayed by Machines and Devices in contrast with the Natural Intelligence i.e. displayed by Humans or other Animals.

In this process, Machines and Devices are programmed in such a way that makes them capable to learn and change reaction to environment depending upon the outer Environment and Situations.

In early fifty’s People believed that Artificial Intelligence, AI is nothing other than imaginary Creation of the Hollywood. But with the extent of time, progress in the science and technology leads AI to come out of the virtual world. The term is Artificial Intelligence, also known as Machine Intelligence is first coined by John McCarthy for the Dartmouth Conference. From the First Discussion, this term looks catchy and occupied the mind of teach geeks and the Imagination of People ever since.

Application of Artificial Intelligence in Different fields:

· Gaming − AI is a powerful tool in strategic games such as chess, poker, tic-tac-toe, etc., In these Kind of Games where the machine required to think according to situation and response according to the player’s moves.

· Natural Language Processing − This Intelligence of Machine makes them smarter and closer to the human’s mind. it is the ability of a program to understand human language as it is spoken and reply accordingly. As Google’s feature, speech recognition, Automatic voice output.

· Vision Systems − These systems understand, interpret, and comprehend visual information on the computer. As police use computer software that can recognize the face of criminal with the stored portrait made by forensic artist. The handwriting recognition software recognizes the text written on paper by a pen or on screen by a stylus. It can understand the shapes of the letters and convert it into editable text.

· Intelligent Robots − Robots are able to perform the tasks given by a human. They have sensors to detect physical data from the real world such as light, heat, temperature, movement, sound, bump, and pressure. They have efficient processors, multiple sensors and huge memory, to exhibit intelligence. In addition, they are capable of learning from their mistakes and they can adapt to the new environment. As Industrial’s robots for moving, spraying, painting, precision checking, drilling, cleaning, coating, carving, etc.

Some Ethical Issues making world to fear cause by the practice of Artificial intelligence:

As the Practices of Artificial Intelligence is becoming more Common, Machines are going to be stronger, faster, and in many ways smarter than humans. Research says, USD $75 trillion per year paid to the Humans worldwide to do work that machines aren't smart enough to do. Some people oppose Artificial Intelligence, out of fear that robots will put everyone out of work. So there is a rising question why anyone would like to hire Humans instead of Machines for the Services. Instead of Human, machine is going to replace in the Industries, Corporate and IT sectors too.

Concerning about the Dilemma we ask the opinion Indrasen Poola, Contributing and Researching for AI industry in Silicon Valley, CA about this Issue and He replied in a very legit way that may reduce the nerves pressure of People Fearing with this innovative Tech Release. Indrasen said “We don't "need" AI but we want it”. He further added Machine is not replacing the humans but improving the potential and making them more productive.

But against this opinion some arguments are in the left side of Artificial intelligence. Elon Musk, an Expert of AI industry came out with another artificial intelligence warning on Monday. He tweeted “China, Russia, soon all countries with strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo” The SpaceX and Tesla CEO suggested that AI could be the cause of Third World War. Replying to this Statement, indrasen smiled and says that “In the war situation, Artificial Intelligence could replace Human with Robots in the Army, hence can reduced the loss of Lives to some extent.