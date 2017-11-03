How Bad Was It: How to Answer the Most Common Question in Disaster Relief

Every time I come home from a trip bringing medicine to people hit by a natural disaster, people ask me the same question. “How bad was it?” I find it an impossible question to answer.

“It was bad, but the people are strong and resilient” is often what I find myself saying just to end the discussion. Because really, “bad” is a relative term, and what I think people are asking is for me to put some kind of measure on the suffering that people have just experienced or the scale of devastation that just occurred. But I can’t do it. First because it feels wrong. But also, practically speaking, because it depends on what scale one is using. What is your baseline to be able to measure devastation and suffering? Or social justice? What is your definition of normal? It’s probably what you’re used to or what you can comprehend happening to yourself and your family in your town. But then by that standard most of these disasters are beyond comprehension because it’s just too far outside your normal to understand.

Global Empowerment Mission Brandon Burke Hurricane Matthew, Haiti

For me, I don’t compare these events anymore to how they would seem in by own my own life, but rather to other disasters I’ve responded to that are similar. So I’ll begin to make comparisons to myself, like “this is bad, but not as bad as ____ “ (fill in the blank depending of if it was a storm or an earthquake or outbreak). I’m not sure that it is helpful for my work to do this (because really, why does it matter) but I always do. But more importantly, it feels wrong to compare the suffering of one to another. One can still be suffering greatly even if the disaster they experienced was less severe or their crisis smaller than someone else’s. It would be wrong to tell a person in Houston that they can’t get help anymore because Maria hit Puerto Rico harder than Harvey hit Texas. (Even though charities actually do it all the time).

What I now know, is that you have to know what was “normal” in that place to begin with to know really how “bad” the disaster was. The same storm could happen in two different places and bring the same level of devastation but have a profoundly different impact on lives based on what the lives of the people were like before it hit.

Mason Poole Port au Prince, Haiti

Compare Hurricane Matthew that hit Haiti in October 2016 and Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico in late September 2017. Both were extremely powerful storms that passed directly over their respective countries. They did tremendous damage and inflicted extreme suffering on the people who live there. But we talk about them differently because the places were so different before the storms hit.

In Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States, albeit one with very high levels of poverty, it’s shocking to us that most of the island is without power and cell service for potentially up to six months, and that access to food and water and medical care, especially for people living outside San Juan, is very limited. Many are hungry and thirsty. Many can’t work and most don’t have any reserves to repair damaged homes and lives. All of this is rightly shocking to us and incredibly sad to think about people living in that reality.

Lara Cooper Line forms outside ATM for brief moments of power in San Juan

When Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti, most people had no power to begin with so losing it is not nearly as devastating. Reports show that less than 25% of the population is connected to the grid and half of them are connected illegally. Every business and every person with money has a generator that runs during the days and charges up a bank of strung-together car batteries to power the home in the night. (Incidentally, this is something I wish I could do in my own home but use my solar panels instead of a diesel generator to power my home in the day and charge the batteries for power at night. But currently, the electric companies don’t allow it). In Haiti, they can’t rely on the grid for power so they make their own if they can, but the majority cannot, so they live without electricity, and so losing it is not any more of a hardship. It’s no different than “normal.” Same goes for their access to food, water, and medical care. These are daily struggles for the majority of people in a place like Haiti (or sub-Saharan Africa, or parts of Asia). And while Hurricane Matthew made food security even worse as it wiped out crops and livestock, it didn’t so drastically alter the “normal” way of life for people as it did for those in Puerto Rico.

Mason Poole Woman going to wash clothes in the river in Haiti

Another example was after Hurricanes Maria and Irma hit the Caribbean and knocked out power and clean water to some hospitals and damaged a great deal of medical equipment, we heard a lot about patients with dialysis being unable to get their routine treatments because hospitals were rationing use of what machines they had left. Plus many didn’t have power or needed to conserve the water. Dialysis treatment takes a lot of it. In Haiti, if you’re poor and your kidneys fail, you’ll die. There is almost no option to receive dialysis to begin with, and definitely not if you’re living in poverty like over 72% of people are. Again, it’s a different “normal.”

When I was leaving Puerto Rico after spending a week there, it was waiting at the airport to leave that somehow struck me as the most heartbreaking. I’d never seen so many elderly, sick, and wheelchair-bound people trying to get on planes to leave their homes. And this was true for every flight that had left the island since the airport opened back up after the storm. Not only had these elderly and sick been living in homes, or what’s left of them, without power or water, but they had to wait two weeks or more to leave to get medical care, or just get to somewhere else more comfortable that had power and food and water where they could go and live in some comfort until their home was back to normal and they could return. To me it didn’t seem right that the eldest and sickest should have had to wait so long in such hard conditions before they could leave. And Congressman Gutierrez from Illinois said the same thing on the floor last month.

“All of us have been contacted by our constituents who are desperate to get loved ones out of Puerto Rico. After three weeks, they have run out of patience and are not interested in excuses. They want their parents or their Tía with cancer or their cousin on dialysis off the island. Period. They want a plane ticket to get them the hell out.”

In line to leave San Juan, over three weeks later

For most people in Haiti, who live in these hard conditions every day, there’s nowhere to go to. No planes to get on to wait it out somewhere else in comfort until the power is restored and food is secure. I remember passing by the US Embassy in Port au Prince many times and seeing the line form early every morning and stretch far down the street while people stood in the heat hoping for a chance to get a visa to leave the country and come to the US. Most of course could not, but were trying still because even the chance to leave was, in their minds, their best option at a better life.

Christian Science Monitor Haitians wait outside US Embassy in Port au Prince hoping for a chance to leave

I found it incredibly sad that these sick and elderly in Puerto Rico had to wait three weeks to be able to leave the misery that they were facing in their home island, yet I would have been relieved to see those Haitians in a similar state have the opportunity to leave theirs for medical care, whether it was three days or three weeks or three years later.

Answering the question of “how bad” something is, requires one to make a comparison to something that’s good, or at least normal. But this is still a judgement. It’s your perception of “bad” and on what your own life is like and what your own community is like. It depends on the baseline you are starting from.

So maybe I will stick with my answer, but alter it slightly. When asked how bad a disaster was for the people there, I’ll say “It was bad but the people are strong and resilient.” “But did you know what their life was like before?” Maybe that’s what we should focus on.