How Barry Rabkin Used Raw JUCE To Beat Cancer

The founder of Raw JUCE, Barry Rabkin was battling thyroid cancer in 2009. That prompted him to search for natural cures. After doing his research, Mr. Rabkin decided to go on a raw juice diet. This totally changed his life and helped him fight the cancer. Mr. Rabkin was so inspired by his results that he knew he had to share this with the world. “Raw JUCE” was born. He now has 10 Privately owned locations in South Florida with plans for expansion to 50 stores nationwide.