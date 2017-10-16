How Being an Eagle Scout Has Helped Me in Every Stage of My Career

How has the process of becoming an Eagle Scout helped you in your career? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Patrick Dugan, Eagle Scout, on Quora:

Depending on the type of career you choose, earning the rank of Eagle Scout can potentially help you a lot professionally. Even though I now work as a Product Designer, I still list having earned the rank of Eagle Scout on my resume.

In terms of raw skills you’ll takeaway from working toward the rank of Eagle, time management is huge and something that certainly helped me in college and continues to help me today. Understanding the importance of long-term planning, the importance of sequencing tasks in a specific order, and how essential managing the resources at your disposal for specific projects (in terms of time, raw materials, headcount, etc.) are all skills that I learned and employed from a really early age and which I would have needed to learn later in life under circumstances with potentially more dramatic consequences.

Additionally, scouting (and working toward the rank of Eagle more generally) instilled within me a pretty strong value system that has absolutely helped me professionally. The Scout Law teaches scouts to be: “Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent.”

In almost every performance review I’ve ever had professionally, I’ve received some variation of the feedback that my coworkers find me to be “A very positive person to work with, almost unusually so.” To be clear, this can both work for and against you. My former coworker Nadia Singer said that the first time she met me I was so positive and upbeat that it made her “feel like vomiting.” I’ve found in most cases though, including the example I mentioned with Nadia, that by being friendly and helpful both personally and professionally that people will come to treat you as someone they can rely on.

Outside of a value system and an understanding of time and resource management, hiring mangers tend to look favorably upon Eagle Scouts. In my first job at Liberty Mutual Insurance, the hiring manger for the team which I had applied to had a son who had just joined the Boy Scouts and I think the fact that I was an Eagle really resonated with her. Later when I was going through the interview process at Google, the fact that I was an Eagle Scout helped differentiate my application and I believe helped contribute to my being offered a job there.

At the time Google was oddly focused on all manner of metrics that separated out candidates as special (to the point where my recruiter asked if I had ever run any marathons and then proceeded to ask which marathons specifically and what my finishing times were for each one).

Again, take all of this with a grain of salt. After working at Google for about a year I found out that a hiring manager on my team had been rejecting any resume that mentioned the candidate was an Eagle Scout because he considered the Boy Scouts to be a “anti-gay paramilitary organization.” If he had been the one who had reviewed my application there initially I never would have been hired.

Finally, depending on the career you’ve chosen, being an Eagle Scout can even benefit you monetarily. Enlisting in a branch of the United States Armed Services as an Eagle Scout will start you 1–2 ranks higher than you otherwise would have been and provide you with increased pay and responsibilities from day one.