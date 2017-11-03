How Big Data Relates to Today's Technological Advances

By Baruch Labunski

The personal computer (PC) debuted on the business landscape circa 1984-1985. With indelible impact, PCs sparked ideas that would connect one personal computer to another in a series of networks. Networks made it possible to send business information from computer to computer. In my opinion, this was as powerful a technological breakthrough as the first successful telephone call. It opened the door to the business model that we use on a daily basis.

What is Big Data?

Big data is simply a large group of data blocks that computers analyze to reveal patterns, trends and associations. Most often, big data will simulate human interactions to give the users the most useful output possibly derived from analyses. This “big data” is called such because it is quite more complex than the data of early use.

Big Data in Marketing

Smart marketers looked at all the data innovations and began to form ideas. What should prevent them from using new data capacities to send their sales pitches to the most interested parties? Finding no reason to hesitate, these smart marketers made decisions that birthed databased marketing. Gone were the days of risky mass-mailing sales pitches. With the brave new scope of data analysis applications, a company may observe buyers trends and hard statistics before taking a shot at a sale.

Enter the World Wide Web

In 1990, the World Wide Web made its entrance upon earth and marketers encountered another problem. While the internet was useful for colonizing digital material, said materials seemed to float in cyberspace like unchartered islands. How would buyers find the materials without some guide of the digital frontier?

Google Steps to the Stage

In early September 1998, Google provided a solution to this cyberspace conundrum. Now the algorithm program could analyze cyberspace and present web materials to targeted search users. This was a lifesaver for most business users with claims to the digital islands. Businesses would need to beat other businesses to the search engine consumers if they wanted their own content used.

How SEO and SEM Began

Within this time expense, search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) became a necessity. The battle for a place in search engines was becoming a true rat race. At that time, search engine ranking place was determined by how frequently an important topic’s keyword appeared on the screen.

Cybernautics was an early company charged with page ranking. As recounted by the book Net Results, the managers of Cybernautics had a somewhat difficult client to please in the summer of 1995: the rock band Jefferson Starship’s manager. He described in colorful language his great displeasure at an obscure place on Google’s fourth result page.

The team of Cybernautics put their heads together. They increased the frequency of the words “Jefferson Starships” in tiny black type that was embedded into the pages of the Jefferson Starship’s landing site. The page shot up to Search Engine Results Page (SERPs result No. 1). The band was pleased and SEO procedures were born. This drove up the demands and viability of search engine marketing companies.

Deux Ex Machina

This information age took off. Now, the quest for unlimited data has become a daily pursuit of computer science. Our current PC computers are not capable of storing and using the amount of data we will need for the enterprises of the future. That is why research scientists are actively seeking to build quantum computers and succeed with optical computer chips. The more profound the application of physics, the greater capacity the PC will have. With a completely new power behind the personal computation device, data exploits will know no limits.

We are now programming software with the computational ability to teach itself. Deriving gods form our machines, artificial intelligence could have greater cognitive ability than we do. If these machines can outdo us, then marketers of the digital sphere will once again need to reassess their relationship to machines and the network. How will we control them? How will we use their capacities to harness the wild data scape for our own use?

Professor Max Tegmark of MIT proposes a real conversation among people about computer cognizance potential. Humans have always identified themselves by their superior intelligence. How can this continue with computers that are vastly more intelligent?

The Conversation of Our Time

This conversation will define time as we understand it. With hyper-capacities to calculate, computers are redefining the speeds and agility with which we can perceive the space we occupy.

We stand on a shaking precipice of progress and disparity. Will we rise to the challenge of heightened intelligence and thus become more advanced ourselves? Or will we be dispersed by the conquest of cognizant forces we designed? Now more than ever before we need IT professionals to rise to the occasion. The question is whether or not we will adapt our education and learning centers to control these machines more than they control us. Should we give life to them, we must be able to parent them in a sense. Let us take caution here. Should our resourcefulness fail, we will be directionless as a species whole. We must separate humans from machines before we become confounded by our own devices.

Start by logging everything you learn. Clock all forms of artificial intelligence and observe their work. Let them teach you their advancements. Program some of them to print reports so you can see it on graphic display. Program others to walk you through the process via a tutorial. Create focus groups of their genius. Their mistakes will be where you come in. Their success will be your shared successes. They are the vessel to a new tomorrow. You are the skipper.

