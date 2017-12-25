How Bitcoin can beat hurricane ‘Maria’

It was just about yesterday when the price for one bitcoin was not more than $0.39 in the year 2010 when it started having its own value. The journey has not been through much to talk about but now the value of a bitcoin has everything to get attention from all the investors, and the laymen as well. This most widely accepted cryptocurrency is the easiest to acquire and has managed to come on the top of the list of the best cryptocurrencies including Ether, Litecoin, and other altcoins.

What exactly is a bitcoin?

According to CNN Money, bitcoin is a form of cryptocurrency which are just some lines of computer codes that hold monetary value. These code lines are procured by electricity and some high- performance computers. Basically, it’s a digital currency which works that way, digitally. Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency which actually was created by someone who has made its existence anonymous but is supposedly named Satoshi Nakamoto.

Unlike other forms of transactions, the bitcoin’s transaction is not centralized and thus, it’s right to say that no one actually has the authority of it. There is no national bank or national mint, and there is no depositor insurance coverage. The currency itself is self-contained and un-collateral, meaning that there is no precious metal behind the bitcoin; the value of each bitcoin resides within each of it itself.

How does it work?

Well, it holds a very simple ledger file called the ‘Blockchain’ which is unique to each individual having this cryptocurrency. The data about the transactions and other related information of your bitcoin can be seen by other users as well which makes it quite transparent and secure to make sure that it doesn’t get laundered or misused. TokenFund, a non-profit organization has used this blockchain technology to make their donations received in the form of bitcoins completely transparent to its donor.

Founders, TokenFund (Left - Fabian Velez , Right -Guillermo J Aviles)

How can it be acquired?

To possess a bitcoin, you can take either of the ways; to buy one from someone or else, mine it for yourself. The latter takes muckle of efforts and may bear fewer fruits. For the former one, you’re required to download the ‘wallet software’ and there you can hunt down a seller of the bitcoin. To mine one, you’ll have to make your computer solve some really complex mathematical equations against many other computers and the result of which will get you a coin.

How can it be secured?

It’s just like keeping a bag full of gold coins, except you have a digital bag here. A person can even take it offline through a USB, that way it would be more hacker-resistant. Well, the real issue here is something even bigger than your data being hacked; it’s when you don’t backup the data of your wallet with a failsafe copy.

Ok! Now, what are its uses?

Bitcoin has made some whopping hikes in its values since the day of its inception till the present day. People who are actually looking to make money can simply buy them at low prices and sit back, be patient and sell them after at higher prices. The investment is as simple as that. Moreover, some businesses now accept it as a form of payment. You can use it to buy music, clothes and many other things. While not all payment methods entertain using bitcoins, you can still use it in a wide setting. Keeping this in view, a new crowdfunding platform called ‘TokenFund’ has come up in the cause of the hurricane ‘Maria’ that had struck the island of Puerto Rice recently on 20 September 2017. The founders of the company aimed at getting donations in the form of bitcoin.