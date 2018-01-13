How blockchain could change the world - Exclusive talk with Charles Ehredt

Blockchain technology is potent of disrupting almost every industry, and it can't be dismissed anyway although there are several hurdles to cross before we can actually witness its complete transformative impact. With paramount security and restricted change, leaders of major financial institutions see an upside in the blockchain technology, which in turn, has made them more curious about investing millions in resources. They are never alone when it comes to the implementation of blockchain technology. To learn more about the evolution of blockchain, its opportunities and its pitfalls, I interviewed Charles (Chuck) Ehredt from Currency Alliance in Barcelona, Spain.

1. Share your insights about blockchain and the way it has been changing the world.

Charles: I believe blockchain is one of those very few, really transformative technologies that will have a massive impact on business and society over the next 20 years. I wouldn't classify myself as an ´expert´, but I have been studying the technology for almost 5 years and considering its applications across many different industries – especially in the context of loyalty programs.

What is really unique about blockchain is that you don´t need a trusted 3rd party to ensure security in a transaction because the blockchain distributed ledger ensures the transaction is completed as intended by the trading parties. This means we no longer need brokers or banks for people who don´t know each other to do business together with confidence. Therefore, nearly every type of transaction involving a bank or broker today could be done faster and more cheaply with blockchain. That is why this innovation is so powerful.

2. Since ICO is associated with the blockchain technology, make a critical analysis on its implementation.

Charles: To my knowledge, every Initial Coin Offering is executed using the blockchain technology. Blockchain has become a proven distributed ledger to process transactions for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, etc.

Explaining the implementation of an ICO on blockchain is a fairly technical endeavor that may not be of particular interest to most readers of the Huffington Post, so I won´t go into detail, but conceptually, the blockchain distributed ledger accounts for all the cryptocurrency units (coins) that have been issued and ensures that there is only ever one owner of each unit.

Because the blockchain is managed by equal but decentralized nodes (miners), there must be consensus every few minutes about who owns each coin. When coins are purchased, given as a loyalty gift, or used in payment, all nodes in the blockchain ecosystem agree each transaction and ensure no two or more people are claiming ownership of the same unit(s).

3. Since a lot of startups are linking into this ICO world. Apparently, there is a major transformation in the startup world. With the launch of numerous cryptocurrencies, do you consider the crowd of ICO world will be equivalent to that of the App Store?

Charles: If you had asked me this question one month ago, I would have said ICOs won´t get as crowded as the App Store, but today, I actually think it is possible. A great deal of momentum has been gained in the industry during only the last few months.

Many more people and companies are contacting me with interest in creating their own coin or token – either to finance their business or to use as a utility token for some customer engagement objectives. Such great success from 2017 might actually lead to too much fragmentation among cryptocurrencies in 2018 and beyond.

Historically, most businesses and innovation was financed by investors providing funds to entrepreneurs in exchange for future dividends. That way of raising money won´t disappear, but using an ICO to obtain funding for a good business opportunity is a much more efficient model. I´ve raised money for about 30 business over the years, and this was a very laborious process.

I think we need mechanisms to protect potential investors from fraudulent ICOs, but in general, I think the method of obtaining financing can be more transparent and efficient. Furthermore, once financing has been obtained, the business leaders need to perform well against their objectives, or investors will quickly sell off the coin/token and reinvest in better projects. This will provide a degree of accountability.

4. Where do you see blockchain technology in the next five years?

Charles: The pace of innovation around blockchain is just staggering. Again, if you asked me twelve months ago to speculate on how blockchain would evolve over the next five years, I might have ventured to provide an answer. However, now things are advancing so rapidly that even seeing two years into the future is very difficult.

As stated, I do think blockchain will have a massive impact on business and society over the next 20 years, but we can also see a massive impact already. ICOs are capturing the interest of people from all walks of life. Such exposure to digital currencies by ordinary people will help them learn about digital payments and feel more comfortable using a coin or token as a store of economic value – even if they can´t see or touch it.

Beyond using blockchain to manage cryptocurrencies (which is already starting to mature), there are hundreds if not thousands of other innovation projects experimenting to see if blockchain can be used for other types of business activities. I´m involved in several blockchain projects related to booking hotel rooms or getting access to an airline boarding gate by identifying (authenticating) yourself with blockchain.

5. Elaborate the benefit of having different cryptocurrencies? How would these cryptocurrencies overcome the existing world currencies? Do you think millennials will be able to adapt to the use of cryptocurrencies?

Charles: Each of these three questions requires quite a different answer, so let´s take them one at a time. The easiest is that millennials will (and are) embracing digital payments. They do not tend to have an emotional attachment to the types of government-issued currencies that we have carried in our pockets for the past few centuries. They are and will continue to embrace digital payments and cryptocurrencies.

What I doubt is that cryptocurrencies from businesses will replace the type of fiat currency issued by a central bank. Our governments have too much interest in retaining control over ´most´ of the money we use in our daily lives – so they are not going to allow competing currencies to obtain more than a trivial part of each country´s economy.

However, cryptocurrency usage can still be huge at the edges of the economy and could be the payment method that makes up 2%-5% of a country´s economy, or could be the store of value for investments in a diversified portfolio that makes up 5%-10% in any particular country (perhaps much higher in the developing world).

The question about the benefits of having many cryptocurrencies – for me – is the most important. Having several hundred active cryptocurrencies provides greater choice for consumers and investors; and, necessary liquidity in the marketplace.

All markets grow when liquidity increases, so having many tokens or coins is important. Whether we need thousands is another questions, because the more fragmented the marketplace becomes, the more confusing it can be for users/customers.

6. The blockchain is represented as the freedom of financial transactions, comment on its security. Do you think it is safe to use or is there any provision of damage?

Charles: Because blockchain can be used to complete transactions without a trusted 3rd party safely, it does represent freedom. In many ways blockchain also enables greater security – if nobody hacks the database where the cryptocurrency addresses are stored.

Unfortunately, we have seen dozens of examples in the past year where hackers were able to steal tens of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies and I'm sure there are hundreds of other examples were a person´s crypto-wallet was hacked, and they lost their funds to a criminal. It may take a few more years before safety and security are improved around blockchain-based currencies, and the risk of losing the digital tokens is reduced.

There is another critical angle to your question – concerning how ´safe´ of an investment cryptocurrencies from ICOs might be. As you know, there are no dollars in the bank or gold in Fort Knox to support the price (value) of any cryptocurrency. The price of each coin or token goes up or down every few minutes based on supply and demand for the token.

If demand is greater than supply, the price goes up. If more people want to sell than buy, the price goes down. If demand ceased altogether, the price of a cryptocurrency could go to zero (although at zero, nobody would sell – so in practice the value could go almost to zero but not reach zero). Therefore, it is conceivable that 90% of someone´s investments in cryptocurrencies could disappear overnight and maybe never recover.

I do believe we are in a bit of a bubble right now and there will be a correction on price for many ICOs. When this happens, the junk in the market will get wiped out, the tokens related to weak business models will lose much of their value, and the strongest cryptocurrencies will do the best in retaining their value and recovering a few days or weeks later.

Therefore, I would recommend that at least 25%-40% of any cryptocurrency portfolio was in tokens with a high level of utility like coins/tokens used for payments or as loyalty currencies. Highly useful coins/tokens will do the best at retaining their value during periods of volatility.

7. Comment on the future of cryptocurrency. Are we truly thinking about replacing our known currencies into cryptocurrencies?

Charles: I do believe that most governments will create cryptocurrency equivalents to their existing paper-based money – although this may still take 2-5 years. The United Arab Emirates has publicly stated that they want to use blockchain to enable a “cashless and paperless society by 2020.” I don´t think they can reach that ambitious goal, but they might get most of the way there. Many other governments are trying to dramatically reduce the amount of paper money in circulation by facilitating digital payments with credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

So, cryptocurrencies will mostly replace paper money as we have known it, and some new cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether and maybe EZToken, Ripple or a few others could be used for commerce, but governments (and merchants) are not going to want thousands of digital currencies circulating the place; it gets too complicated for running their core business.

However, if ICOs are used primarily as investments in new businesses rather than for payments, then I think we could have many thousands of different cryptocurrencies. Indeed, there are tens of thousands of publicly traded companies where their stock (or shares in the company) represent a stake of ownership.

Rather than shares, a token could be a more efficient representation of someone´s ownership interest in a business. If I was a stock exchange, I would be very nervous right now about how viable my business might be in 10 years – because if coins/tokens replace stock, then the exchange itself is not very useful as a trusted 3rd party to facilitate transactions.

8. Where do you expect the price of BTC in 2018?

Charles: I have no idea. There are so many factors that affect demand for Bitcoin that the price could double in the next 6 months, but it could also drop in half. The supply of Bitcoins is predictable, but demand could go up or down if there was a massive terrorist attack, or if inflation increased, or if regulation got stronger. Bitcoin will continue to perform well over time because it is proven and represents the largest store of value in the crypto-world, but other currencies could appreciate and become fairly stable stores of value over time. Only time will tell.

What I can predict with a high degree of confidence is that we will see a great deal of volatility over the next few years. This could enable investors to make profits by buying and selling at the right times, but will also lead to many people losing significant value.

Such volatility is also bad for commerce because merchants don´t want to accept a cryptocurrency as payment if they are not relatively sure what those tokens/coins will be worth in a few hours, days, or months. We need stability in value for cryptocurrencies to have much penetration in our everyday commerce.

9. Do you have any final comments you would like to share about cryptocurrencies and ICOs?

Charles: Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. How they will be used in the future will depend on how secure the tokens/coins become over time and whether their value is tied to fiat currency or the future cashflows from a business. ICOs as a form of funding innovation has been the main story of 2017, and I think will become more prevalent over time.

Every cycle of innovation tends to be a bumpy road at the beginning as people try new business models and new technologies. We are still in the infancy of this innovation around cryptocurrencies so major profits will be earned by those who better see the future and a lot of capital will be lost by those that make the wrong bets.