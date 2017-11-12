How Blockchain is taking aim to disrupt start-ups:

There has been much written regarding cryptocurrencies and how they will re-shape the world with lightening fast transaction speeds, anonymity offered to users as standard, and the ability to “be your own bank”.

However, many believe it is not so much these currencies which will revolutionise the future, but rather the underlying technology behind them.

Ethereum for example is the world’s largest blockchain platform, it is receiving significant amounts of corporate support through the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, a coalition of leading global businesses such as Microsoft, Mastercard and Intel. Ethereum offers developers a wealth of opportunities, with perhaps one of the most interesting features of the platform being the ability to deploy “Smart Contracts”. At a technical level, this refers to a protocol designed to enable, verify or enforce the performance of a contract.

One start-up which is looking to capitalise on this new blockchain technology, in particular “Smart Contracts”, is Spirio. Think of the popular classified ad apps such as Sphock, Carousell and letgo. Well Spirio offers essentially the same functionality as these apps; users can place “classified adverts” to sell items they no longer need, and buyers get in touch to arrange to purchase these items. Spirio however adds an interesting and innovative addition to the traditional classified ad service that we have grown used to.

Spirio has embedded “Smart Contracts” into their marketplace. This they argue solves the “trust” issue which exists with legacy services. The trust problem refers to the fact that buyers using these apps either need to trust the seller to deliver the item, should they choose to pay the seller online. Or alternatively, the buyer arranges to physically meet the seller, and again has to place trust that the seller does not have nefarious motives, such a robbery. The seller also has to place trust in the buyer, firstly that they will not dispute the transaction should they pay online (i.e. using PayPal), and also that the buyer does not have bad intentions for any face to face meetings.

This problem, Spirio argues, is eliminated through their service. How it works is that when a sale is agreed through the app, the buyer sends funds to a “Smart Contract”, which are then held in escrow. The seller adds shipping tracking information to the “Smart Contract”, and a clever service called an “Oracle” continually observes the status of the delivery through the shipping company’s API. When a successful delivery is made to the buyer’s address, the funds are automatically released to the seller. What has occurred is a completely “trust-less” transaction which protects both parties.

Spirio is just one example of how blockchain technology looks set to revolutionise many existing services. It will be interesting to observe how the service is received when the iOS and Android apps are submitted to their respective app stores as early as January 2018.

The question which will soon be answered is, “are consumers ready for “Smart Contracts” and blockchain?