How Can Authors Write Diverse Characters With Compassion?

What have you learned about writing diverse characters in today's cultural climate? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Tessa Gratton, Author of YA and Adult SFF, on Quora:

What have you learned about writing diverse characters in today's cultural climate?

Listen.

Writing diverse characters is about craft.

You take the time and do the work to get it right. That means research, that means practice, that means reading widely, that means consulting experts. It means building diversity into the foundation of your story, from the world to theme to plot. It means finding empathy for people who aren’t you and prioritizing their needs. It means getting out of the way. It means putting down a project or character because it’s not yours, and you can’t do it without harm. It means examining yourself and your position in power structures, your privileges, your prejudices. It means making yourself sit down to let somebody else talk. If you want to write a good book, you practice your craft. It’s that simple; it’s that complicated.

Writing diverse characters is political.

You are political. You have a unique political position with regards to power structures, community, and marginalizations. We live in society, we write in society, we sell books and talk about them in society. You can’t escape political space if you want an audience, if you want your stories to matter.

So you have to accept that writing is political. If you can’t accept that you will never “get it right.”

There is no magical advice for writing diversity, just like there’s no magical advice that will teach you to craft a world or connect plot holes. It’s hard, because writing is hard. My best advice boils down to: write with empathy.

Empathy shouldn’t be hard, but we’ve made it so over centuries of story-telling that prioritizes and promotes a single story. We’ve normalized white patriarchy and not only neglected but systemically punished and destroyed any person or community that deviates. We’ve erased them.

To write with empathy you must put aside your ego. You have to strip away your privilege, even if that means you have to let somebody else have the space to tell the story. Empathy is supposed to be an equalizing force, but power ruins that by centering some experiences, and pushing all others to the margins. If you exist toward the margins you’ve been forced to empathize with the center all your life. If you exist toward the center you’ve been taught your story, your problems, your aspirations and goals are more valuable. That you yourself are more valuable. You’ve never needed empathy to survive.

Well, you need it now.

That is what I mean by saying you must build diversity into the foundation of your story: you have to knock down your own foundational prejudices and privileges, and then rebuild your own foundations. Because the story comes from you, and you are a political creature.

Reach for empathy. Tear down your privileges. Write a story.