How Can I Become a Top Critic on Rotten Tomatoes?

Answer by Mark Hughes, Screenwriter, Film Critic:

To put it into simple terms, Rotten Tomatoes works like this: Film critics write their reviews, and then they post a link to their review and a short quote from their review at RT. Then, before posting their link and quote, critics select a grade of “Fresh” or “Rotten” for the film, and they can (but aren’t required to) include a grade or star rating to add extra explanation for their rating and review.

The Tomatometer score always represents the percentage of critics who gave the film a thumbs-up, basically. Here’s how the Tomatometer score is achieved…

The site takes all of these critics’ reviews, adds up the total number of reviews, and then figures out how many critics rated the film “Fresh.” If 200 critics review a movie and 125 of them rated it “Fresh,” then that means 62.5% of them gave it a “Fresh” score (the math for this is as follows: 125 divided by 200 equals 0.625, and we just move the decimal point two spaces to the right to represent this as a percentage). RT rounds that up to 63%, which is the official Tomatometer score for that film. If instead 125 of the critics rated the film “Rotten” then that means 62.5% of them gave it a “Rotten” score, so 47.5% of them (the remainder out of 100% total) gave it a “Fresh score, and the 47.5% will become the movie’s official Tomatometer score.

[However, some critics don’t select a “Fresh” or “Rotten” score for the film, instead only adding a link and quote, and then selecting a star or point-system score for the film. In those instances, RT translates the stars or points into a “Fresh” or “Rotten” rating based on the average of other reviews’ star and point ratings compared to the corresponding reviews’ “Fresh” or “Rotten” rating. I am not positive, however, that this method still remains active at RT, since there were complaints about it in the past and they might have eventually changed it. I don’t use star or point-system ratings for films when I add my reviews to RT, so I can’t tell at the moment whether or not the automatic selection method still applies when someone fails to select a “Fresh” or “Rotten” score.]

To become a Top Critic, you first have to be a professional film critic at an outlet invited to join RT. Then, you have to establish a history of several years working at prominent outlets with significant readership/viewership, and be considered by the public, peers, and (especially) RT to be influential and providing high quality film reviews. In other words, be a well known critic who writes impressive reviews at a well-known outlet for a long period of time.

RT makes pretty good choices about who to select as a Top Critic, and when to remove someone from that category. They have a high standard and they apply it judiciously, and that’s why I think that the Top Critics ratings on the Tomatometer tend to be pretty reliable and a far better measurement for users who want to quickly see what the common opinion of a movie is among reviewers.