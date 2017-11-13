How can I find peace and enjoy what’s left of my life?

“I am an Eastern Orthodox Christian who has been unable to find peace because I grew up in a socialist country that conditioned me to doubt the existence of God. I am 71 years old and feel that I am running out of time. Will I ever be able to find peace and enjoy what’s left of my life? Is there something that I could do specifically to help myself achieve peace?”

Anyone can gain peace of mind. Anyone is capable of being happy regardless of what past experiences s/he’s had or the current situation s/he’s in. We need to pinpoint precisely what is causing your suffering. I’ll ask you this question; why aren’t you at peace?

“I don’t know. I try everything but my mind is always active, asking questions, analyzing instead of accepting. What I want to do is surrender to whatever it is that I need to surrender to in order to achieve inner peace. I just don’t know how.”

It is not a matter of surrendering if you don’t know what you have to let go. You have to determine what you are holding onto that you have to let go. Otherwise surrendering is pointless. So what is making you unhappy in your life?

“It isn’t an external factor causing my suffering, it is inside my head. Maybe it is my past. It was very traumatic because I was born in the middle of the Second World War and when it ended, the Communists came. It was horrible. They suppressed religion and forced their beliefs on you so in a way, my heart and soul were wounded, and I don’t know how to heal them.”

What you just told me all occurred in the past but you keep playing and watching the same memories from your past. It keeps playing even if you want to turn it off, right?

“I will do whatever it takes to turn it off because I want to be at peace.”

Listen to me carefully. You have no problems in your present life. No one’s persecuting you for your religious beliefs or threatening you with a gun. The only problem you have is that you keep reliving past memories in your head.

“How do I turn them off?”

Do you acknowledge that these memories are causing your suffering?

“I am aware of it actually.”

You say you want to stop watching this tape of memories but you continuously watch them. These memories are causing your suffering. Since it takes so much time and effort to erase them, don’t try to stop them from playing but stop watching them. When they start playing, immediately start thinking about something else. The memory will keep playing automatically but you should continuously make an effort to stop watching it. You can take a walk or go to the movies. If you do this, your suffering will be dramatically reduced even if the memories continue to play. This is the first thing you should do.

Although the video tape continues to play, you need to obtain peace of mind in order to not watch it. Have a seat in a quiet place, close your eyes, and focus your mind on the breath flowing in and out of your nostrils. Even while you do this, the tape will be replaying in your head. Your focus will shift from your breathing to your memories. When that happens, you should refocus your mind on your breath. This will happen repeatedly. Your past memories are imbedded in your subconscious so your conscious mind cannot stop these memories from playing. But if you keep focusing your mind on your breathing and don’t let your memories distract you, your suffering will stop.

The next thing is start trying to view the past as positive. In other words, change your attitude towards the content of those memories. You’re fortunate to have survived World War II. How many people were killed? This makes you a lucky person. Moreover, you were able to take refuge in the United States. That makes you lucky as well. You should try to view your memories in a positive light. Then the power these memories have over you will gradually weaken. Even if these memories continue to play in your head, they won’t have the same impact on you. If you follow these methods, you can live happily right now. I’ll offer you one more piece of advice and it’s easy to do. Every morning when you open your eyes, say “I’m alive today. Thank you, Lord. Thank you for letting me live today.” Being grateful for being alive produces positive energy. Give it a try.