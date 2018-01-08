How Can I Get My Kid to Take an Interest in Coding?

What can parents do to encourage coding skills in their kids? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Vikas Gupta, STEM Education and Robotics Expert, on Quora:

As a parent, I find that the things my children will take the most active interest in are what I take an active interest in myself, or what they see others around them do. So, the first things I’d encourage parents to do is to create an environment where coding/tech/tinkering/robotics is welcomed and discussed.

I believe strongly in growth mindset — applaud the effort they put in, and don’t judge the outcomes. Encourage them to try harder. If possible, get involved with an active interest in the effort they put in.

Going beyond that, give them the tools that will both challenge them and engage them. It is important to give them age appropriate tools. When we started Wonder Workshop, the gap we saw was that too often parents and teachers tried to use complex robotics kits with very young kids, and weren’t seeing the outcomes they wanted.

Find them a community where their interests are shared and welcome. Finding peers they can engage with is critical to sustaining and growing their interests.

Lastly, create avenues for the kids to show their work and inventions, and let them feel proud of their work.