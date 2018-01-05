How Can I Get Over My Breakup With the Love of My Life?

How do I deal with not being able to be in a relationship with the love of my life?

Realize that being with her was never under your control. She had to be available, she had to want you back, and you two had to work well together as a couple, too. That is why successful love always feels miraculous.

Grieve the loss of your dream; take your loss seriously. Almost all of us want best-friends-who-are-also-lovers. There is nothing wrong with you for wanting this or for feeling really sad that you’re not going to have that relationship with this particular woman.

Sit with yourself a bit. Do some hobbies that you really enjoy, that fulfill you. I like to be in nature, while a friend of mine makes wood mosaics (sometimes representational, sometimes geometric).

When you feel calm and at peace with your own company, start looking for other people to date to meet your loneliness need. Don’t rush into anything with them. The idea is to slowly invite them into your life as you build camaraderie and trust. Rushing means that you are not seeing them as a whole, flawed person and you don’t trust the process of getting to know each other. It also might mean that you are trying to hide parts of yourself from the other person.

In summary: only assume responsibility for what’s under your control, grieve emotional losses, find ways to make yourself feel content and really pursue those pastimes (they are important; creating contentment is a skill), and slowly open yourself to meeting new friends and potential lovers. Realize that your pain isn’t about a woman, it’s about you and your unmet needs. But take heart: your needs are meet-able. Just not by her.