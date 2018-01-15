How Can I Know I'm Saved?

How can I know that I am truly saved? This was Robert’s question when he called into the radio program. And it is a question that all of us should ask at one time or another in our lives.
In this short video clip, I discuss the difference between putting confidence in our “story” versus putting confidence in Another.
For the many of us who do not have a dramatic story of how we came to faith in Christ, I hope this is an encouragement.
