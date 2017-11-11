How can introverts perform better in interviews? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Dushka Zapata, Author of Four Books, on Quora:

Things I do before the interview:

A day or two before my interviews I spend plenty of time alone so that I feel lucid and well rested rather than already depleted.

I find a way to promote myself that doesn’t involve (ugh) me telling you about my good work. How can my work speak for me?

For example, I provide a long list of references and make sure I talk to them so they know what part of our experience working together should be highlighted.

To be specific: do you remember that week when we had several different deadlines that we had to meet on the same day? This job demands someone who can handle conflicting priorities, so it would be great if you can tell them about that.

I think about what I can bring to my interviews that can represent me. Lately I bring copies of my books. They give me something to talk about, which is easier than small talk, and I can leave behind writing samples.

I prepare with the specific objective of making the day easy on myself. If I can get the names of the people I will be talking to I can look them up and take some notes of specific things to talk about with each of them.

I ask not to meet too many people on the same day. If I have to interview with more than four people I request doing that over the course of two days instead of one.

The more I know the easier the day of the interview becomes so whenever possible I go on what I will call a reconnaissance mission. This way I know how to get there, how long it will take me, and maybe even what the building looks like.

Things I do on the day of the interview:

I make sure I’m early. This reduces stress and frazzle and gives me time to sit somewhere quietly.

I mention the fact that I recharge by being alone.

I ask a lot of questions, which for me works better than small talk. More importantly, we are interviewing each other. Just like they want to know if I am right for the job, I in equal measure want to know if this job is right for me.

What I do after the interview:

I send a note to the recruiter thanking her for the experience.

I send each person I spoke to a thoughtful, personal note and connect with each one on LinkedIn.

Interviewing is a great way to network. Even if I am not right for the job, even if the job is not right for me, other great things can come from the fact that we met.